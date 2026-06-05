FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

RESULT OF AGM

5 JUNE 2026

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 4 June 2026, were approved on a Poll.

Resolutions 1 to 10 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 and 12 were proposed as special resolutions.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 18,158,921 Ordinary Shares, representing 5.18% of the issued share capital as at 4 June 2026.

The Results of the Poll were as follows:

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Withheld* 1 18,103,472 99.79 37,875 0.21 17,574.0 2 17,830,714 98.77 221,219 1.23 106,988.0 3 17,733,737 98.52 265,806 1.48 159,378.0 4 17,850,480 98.83 210,874 1.17 97,567.0 5 17,998,391 99.81 34,302 0.19 126,228.0 6 17,975,071 99.68 57,622 0.32 126,228.0 7 17,816,698 98.80 216,367 1.20 125,856.0 8 17,720,541 98.71 231,809 1.29 206,571.0 9 18,130,987 99.85 27,934 0.15 - 10 18,007,213 99.24 137,909 0.76 13,799.0 11 16,883,577 97.28 471,540 2.72 803,804.0 12 17,377,829 98.66 235,511 1.34 545,581.0

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 6678110