Result of AGM

 | Source: Foresight VCT PLC Foresight VCT PLC

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46          

RESULT OF AGM
5 JUNE 2026

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 4 June 2026, were approved on a Poll.

Resolutions 1 to 10 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 and 12 were proposed as special resolutions.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 18,158,921 Ordinary Shares, representing 5.18% of the issued share capital as at 4 June 2026.

The Results of the Poll were as follows:

ResolutionVotes For%Votes Against%Votes Withheld*
118,103,47299.7937,8750.2117,574.0
217,830,71498.77221,2191.23106,988.0
317,733,73798.52265,8061.48159,378.0
417,850,48098.83210,8741.1797,567.0
517,998,39199.8134,3020.19126,228.0
617,975,07199.6857,6220.32126,228.0
717,816,69898.80216,3671.20125,856.0
817,720,54198.71231,8091.29206,571.0
918,130,98799.8527,9340.15-
1018,007,21399.24137,9090.7613,799.0
1116,883,57797.28471,5402.72803,804.0
1217,377,82998.66235,5111.34545,581.0

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 6678110


GlobeNewswire

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