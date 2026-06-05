AMASS Brands Group Secures First U.S. Distribution Partner for AMASS Electrolyte Mixers

Great Lakes Wine & Spirits, One of the Midwest’s Most Established Distribution Networks, to Launch AMASS Electrolyte Mixers Across Michigan

Partnership Establishes Initial Midwest Foothold as AMASS Executes Multi-Market Functional Beverage Rollout

SANTA MARIA, Calif., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMASS Brands Group (NASDAQ: AMSS) (“AMASS” or “the Company”), a premium, multi-category beverage platform spanning non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 products, today announced that Great Lakes Wine & Spirits (“Great Lakes”), Michigan’s leading family-owned and operated wholesale alcohol distributor, has become the first U.S. distribution partner for AMASS Electrolyte Mixers. The partnership establishes the brand’s first commercial distribution footprint and marks the beginning of AMASS’s national expansion strategy.

Great Lakes Wine & Spirits has served Michigan’s beverage market for nearly 80 years and is one of the largest privately held beverage distributors in the Midwest. The Company distributes more than 6,000 wine labels, 3,000 spirits, and hundreds of beer and alternative beverage products to retail, on-premise, and hospitality accounts across every county in the state, providing AMASS Electrolyte Mixers immediate access to one of the region’s most established distribution networks.

In addition to its scale, Great Lakes recently launched a dedicated division focused on alternative and better-for-you beverage categories. The division will provide AMASS Electrolyte Mixers with dedicated sales support, targeted placement opportunities, and increased visibility across the distributor's network.

“We designed AMASS Electrolyte Mixers to address one of the most compelling growth opportunities in beverage today,” said Mark Thomas Lynn, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AMASS. “Securing a partner of Great Lakes’ caliber at this stage of the brand’s development validates both the product and the market opportunity ahead. This launch establishes our first commercial footprint for the brand and represents the beginning of a broader strategy to build AMASS Electrolyte Mixers into a nationally distributed platform within the functional beverage category.”

Michigan represents an attractive launch market for AMASS Electrolyte Mixers, combining a strong outdoor lifestyle culture with growing demand for better-for-you beverage options. The product’s clean-label formulation, zero added sugar, and hydration-focused formulation align well with these evolving consumer preferences. Great Lakes will carry the product alongside other AMASS portfolio brands, including Summer Water, further expanding the Company’s presence within the market.

About AMASS Electrolyte Mixers

AMASS Electrolyte Mixers are crafted with clean ingredients and designed to support recovery and everyday performance with a blend of essential electrolytes and real Pacific sea salt. Consumable as a standalone beverage or as a mixer with your favorite alcoholic or non-alcoholic spirits, AMASS Electrolyte Mixers are developed with the same focus on quality, formulation, and sensory experience that defines the AMASS brand platform. The mixers contain zero added sugar or artificial sweeteners and are non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan. For more information, visit www.amass.com.

About Great Lakes Wine & Spirits

Great Lakes Wine & Spirits is Michigan’s leading family-owned and operated wholesale alcohol distributor, providing the best products, exceptional service, and deep regional expertise for nearly 80 years. Operating across the state of Michigan, Great Lakes distributes a portfolio of more than 6,000 unique wines, 3,000+ spirits, and hundreds of beer and alternative beverage options to thousands of commercial customers. For more information, visit www.glwas.com.

About AMASS Brands Group

AMASS Brands Group (Nasdaq: AMSS) is a next-generation beverage platform built around the brands defining how modern consumers drink — and increasingly, how they don’t. The company’s portfolio spans non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 categories, with standout brands across each: Good Twin Non-Alcoholic Wine, the #1 organic non-alcoholic wine brand in the U.S. and one of the fastest-growing in the category; AMASS Electrolyte Mixer, a functional disruptor redefining the mixer category; and Summer Water Rosé, the zero-sugar, #1 selling premium domestic rosé in the U.S. — among others across the portfolio. As moderation trends accelerate, AMASS is positioned to benefit structurally rather than reactively — with margin discipline, cohesive brand architecture, and the multi-brand scalability that supports the Company’s long-term growth strategy.

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Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, prospects, future growth opportunities, anticipated market trends, distribution expansion, consumer demand, and future operating performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding the expected benefits of the distribution partnership with Great Lakes Wine & Spirits, the anticipated expansion of AMASS Electrolyte Mixers across Michigan and additional markets, and anticipated demand within the functional wellness and electrolyte beverage categories. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to market conditions and the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including competitive conditions within the beverage industry; changing consumer preferences; the Company’s ability to expand distribution and retail penetration; retailer purchasing decisions; and supply chain disruptions. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Rob Kelly, Vice President

(212) 896-1254

AMASS@KCSA.com