Announcement from Eimskip

Today Reykjavík District Court dismissed Alcoa Fjarðaál sf.’s second tort case against Eimskipafélag Íslands hf., Eimskip Ísland ehf., Samskipum hf., og Samskip Holding B.V.

In May 2025 Alcoa decided to suspend its previous case against Eimskip and pay the litigation cost. In December 2025 Alcoa summoned a new case which relates to the same matter as the case it suspended, except that the second summons claim was recognition of liability for compensation, without an amount. That case has now been dismissed.

It was and is Eimskip ‘s assessment that the claim is baseless, and the conditions of tort law are not fulfilled. Furthermore, Alcoa’s alleged loss and therefore its claim is not based on any established documentation.

Further information: Harpa Hödd Sigurdardóttir, Executive Vice President, HR & Communication, email: harpa@eimskip.com.