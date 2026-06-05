NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing Renewed Interest in Alternative Clean Baseload Energy Solutions

This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining Corp. and may include a paid advertisement.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “AI’s Power Crisis Is Accelerating a Potential $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Market,” featuring MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit https://nnw.fm/2vvxu

Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships, or investment advice.

To read the original editorial, visit: https://nnw.fm/GmzVS

This emerging energy crisis is helping drive renewed interest in alternative clean baseload energy solutions capable of scaling alongside AI infrastructure. Geologic hydrogen, also known as natural hydrogen, is increasingly attracting attention because it is generated naturally underground and may potentially be produced at materially lower cost than manufactured hydrogen alternatives.

MAX Power Mining is positioning itself directly within this macro trend through advancement of the Lawson natural hydrogen system and the broader Genesis Trend in Saskatchewan, in addition to other areas around the province extending to the border with Montana and North Dakota. As AI pushes energy demand higher, the company’s focus on scalable, domestically sourced natural hydrogen aligns with growing interest in long-duration, low-emission energy solutions capable of supporting future industrial and computing infrastructure.

About MAX Power Mining Corp.

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power’s U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at www.MAXPowerMining.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MAXXF

This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining, which may include paid advertisement.



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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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