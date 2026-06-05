Blink Charging Announces Strategic Sale of Envoy to Blade Ranger to Advance Focus on Core Charging Infrastructure

Transaction underscores shift to a focused, operator-led model centered on reliability,

utilization, and financial performance

Bowie, MD, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its wholly-owned subsidiary, Envoy Technologies, to Blade Ranger Ltd., an Israeli publicly traded company focused on technology solutions that support the operation, maintenance, and optimization of renewable energy assets. The transaction reflects Blink’s continued shift toward a more focused owner-operator model, strengthening capital allocation discipline, and reinforcing long-term shareholder returns.

“This is a thoughtful decision grounded in how we are building Blink for the next decade and beyond,” said Mike Battaglia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “We are optimizing Blink around what we do best, operating high-performing charging infrastructure at scale. That requires focus, discipline, and a willingness to step away from businesses that do not fit our long-term model. Divesting Envoy reduces complexity, strengthens our financial performance, and allows us to direct capital toward the areas that drive durable returns for Blink’s shareholders.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Blink Charging Co. will receive a combination of cash consideration and a convertible note. This structure provides immediate monetization while maintaining exposure to potential future value appreciation. Blink selected Blade Ranger, a technology leader, as an appropriate strategic owner to advance Envoy’s next phase of growth, with a complementary operating model and a focused approach to scaling mobility platforms.

“We are thrilled to acquire Envoy and expand upon its robust foundation in shared electric mobility,” said Hagay Climor, Chairman of Blade Ranger Ltd. “Envoy fits perfectly into our renewable energy vision and aligns with our strategy to scale innovative, EV-driven transportation solutions globally. We see substantial opportunities to add value, enhance the platform, and grow Envoy’s vehicle network.”

The transaction is subject to standard post-closing conditions and Blade Ranger is expected to issue its own announcement.

Blink continues to execute its transition to a focused, owner-operator led charging infrastructure company, prioritizing utilization, reliability, and financial performance across its network.

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving projected revenue, adjusted EBITDA and gross margin targets as described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

Felicitas Massa

PR@BlinkCharging.com