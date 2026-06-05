SEGG Media Opens Exclusive First Access to Sports.com Predict

Following successful beta testing, first 10,000 eligible waitlist users receive phased access to real-time sports prediction markets inside Sports.com ahead of broader rollout for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Sports.com Predict has opened exclusive first access to eligible waitlist users.

The first 10,000 eligible waitlist users will be invited in curated access waves.

Users can join the waitlist now as SEGG Media begins a phased rollout across Sports.com and its broader sports ecosystem.



FORT WORTH, Texas, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or “the Company”) today announced that Sports.com Predict, its real-time sports prediction market platform, has opened exclusive first access to the first 10,000 eligible waitlist users following successful beta testing.

The phased rollout gives select users early access to live sports prediction markets directly inside Sports.com. Access will expand in curated waves as SEGG Media opens additional spots and live market experiences ahead of broader public availability for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“This is where strategy turns into action,” said Marc Bircham, Chairman of SEGG Media. “We have moved beyond development and testing and are now putting Sports.com Predict directly in front of fans. With the reach of our audience, the strength of the Sports.com brand, and a robust prediction market trading platform, we have a strong foundation to scale ahead of the World Cup.”

Sports.com Predict is designed to make prediction markets a native part of the Sports.com experience. Instead of sending fans away from the action, the platform brings market movement, outcome-based participation, and live sports engagement into a single sports environment.

The platform supports real-time sports prediction market functionality across live event outcomes, giving SEGG Media a scalable foundation for phased onboarding as Sports.com Predict expands from exclusive first access to broader public availability. The rollout is intended to establish key user engagement and retention benchmarks as the platform scales.

Through SEGG Media’s subsidiary Veloce Media Group, Sports.com Predict has direct access to more than 500 million monthly views across sports, motorsport, gaming and creator-led communities, creating a significant owned-media advantage for user acquisition and platform adoption. This gives SEGG Media a built-in audience engine to drive awareness, activation, and phased adoption as Sports.com Predict grows.

Eligible users can join the waitlist now at www.sports.com.

“The timing is deliberate,” added Bircham. “The World Cup brings together one of the largest global audiences in sports, along with intense live engagement and real-time outcomes. Sports.com Predict is built for this type of global setting. The first 10,000 users will receive early exclusive access. The waitlist is open now and we are expanding toward a broader rollout as excitement and anticipation builds ahead of the World Cup.”

Sports.com Predict will operate within applicable regulatory frameworks and only in jurisdictions where access to such markets is permitted.

For more information about the Sports.com Predict platform and the high-performance, centralized trading engine with decentralized blockchain settlement that supports it, visit https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001673481/000149315226019245/form8-k.htm.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

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