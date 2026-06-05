UREVO Debuts Smart Wellness Pop-Up in SoHo

NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York never stops. Yet despite the city's constant motion, many professionals spend much of their workday sitting still.





To challenge that reality, UREVO will debut a three-day Smart Wellness Pop-Up experience in SoHo during New York Tech Week, inviting visitors to explore a healthier way to work, move, and recover.

The three-day pop-up will be open to the public from June 4–6 at 178 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012. Visitors can explore two immersive wellness zones focused on active work and recovery, two increasingly important parts of modern life.

Bringing Movement Into the Workday

At the heart of the pop-up is UREVO's Healthy Office Experience Zone, where visitors can see how movement fits naturally into a busy workday. Featuring the UREVO CyberPad for Office Smart Treadmill paired with an adjustable desk setup, the experience offers a firsthand look at a more active way of working. Visitors can walk while answering emails, joining virtual meetings, taking calls, or managing daily tasks.

Designed for modern workspaces, the CyberPad for Office fits neatly beneath most desks and operates quietly in the background. Professionals can stay active throughout the day without disrupting conversations, meetings, or workflow. The setup also allows users to adjust the intensity of their movement, making it easier to incorporate activity into existing routines.

Through the experience, visitors can explore a different approach to workplace wellness—one that encourages more movement without sacrificing productivity. For UREVO, staying active at work doesn't have to mean changing how people work, but rather making movement easier to fit into the day.

From Movement to Recovery

UREVO's vision for wellness extends beyond the workday. While staying active is an important first step, recovery has become an increasingly important part of modern lifestyles, especially for people balancing demanding careers, regular exercise, and busy schedules.

The second experience zone explores what happens after the movement. Here, visitors can experience the UREVO CyberMega Smart Treadmill alongside the UREVO AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots , showcasing how training and recovery work together as part of a healthier daily routine.

Built for runners and fitness enthusiasts, the CyberMega is designed to make advanced training more accessible. Visitors can explore features inspired by real marathon preparation, including AI-guided coaching, immersive race simulations, and incline training that helps recreate the challenges of outdoor courses. Whether training for a personal milestone or simply building endurance, users can experience a more engaging and personalized approach to fitness.

Recovery takes center stage with the UREVO AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots. Using adaptive recovery technology and customizable recovery modes, the system helps users unwind after workouts, long workdays, or extended travel. Visitors can experience how personalized recovery sessions support circulation, relieve muscle fatigue, and help the body feel refreshed and ready for what's next.

Together, the two products showcase UREVO's vision for a more connected approach to wellness. "People don't separate their lives into work, fitness, and recovery—and wellness solutions shouldn't either," said Vincent, CMO at UREVO. "Whether you're walking through meetings, training for your next race, or recovering after a long day, we're focused on helping people build healthier routines that fit naturally into the way they already live."

Wellness That Fits Everyday Life

Throughout the event (June 3–6), UREVO has also placed digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertisements throughout SoHo, encouraging passersby to visit the pop-up and experience its active work and recovery zones firsthand.

UREVO invites media, creators, wellness enthusiasts, and New Yorkers alike to experience both wellness zones firsthand during the three-day activation.

Event Details

Dates: June 4–6, 2026, 9 A.M. - 6 P.M.

Location: 178 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012

Admission: Open to the public

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore active work and recovery experiences, test UREVO's latest innovations, and discover how movement, training, and recovery can work together as part of a healthier lifestyle.

About UREVO

UREVO is a global smart wellness brand dedicated to empowering personal fitness through technology. Guided by its philosophy, "Achieve More with Less," UREVO develops intelligent solutions that simplify health management and make wellness more accessible. The company is building a 3×8-hour AI-powered wellness ecosystem that integrates fitness training, health management, recovery support, and wellness tracking through connected technologies and AI-driven experiences. UREVO’s mission is to redefine wellness by helping people enjoy health, beauty, and joy in everyday life through smart wellness.

For more information, visit www.urevo.com

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Media Contact:

Contact Person: Vincent Wang

Email: marketing@urevo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a9bf22c-d22a-495d-8b4c-e97d72f488d2