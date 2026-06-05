Travel eSIM app Saily named Rising Star at MVNOs World Awards 2026

LONDON, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saily, the eSIM app from the team behind NordVPN, has been named the Rising Star at the 2026 MVNOs World Awards. The awards are one of the most respected recognition programs in the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) industry. They were presented at the MVNOs World Congress in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The Rising Star Award recognizes an MVNO that has demonstrated outstanding momentum, innovation, and market impact in a short period of time. Saily was selected from a competitive field of nominees by an independent panel of industry experts.

"This award reflects what our team has built and the quick pace that we managed to maintain," said Vykintas Maknickas, CEO of Saily. "In just a couple of years, we've gone from an idea to a globally recognized eSIM app used by travelers all over the world. Being recognized by the MVNO industry at this level validates that we've taken the right approach by combining world-class technology with a user experience people love."

A year of rapid development

Since launching, Saily has rapidly expanded its global footprint, partnered with leading travel brands, and reached travelers worldwide. The company has built a product-first growth model to scale at a pace that is uncommon in the telecoms space. The past year has been defined by a series of product launches that have significantly broadened the scope of what the company offers.

Saily Ultra, the all-in-one premium travel plan



In August 2025, Saily introduced Saily Ultra, a premium monthly subscription plan designed for frequent travelers who want more than just data. Ultra bundles unlimited global eSIM connectivity with a curated set of travel perks: monthly airport lounge access at over 1,000 lounges worldwide, fast-track airport security passes, a full Nord Security suite including NordVPN, and an increased cashback on Saily credits.

Travel perks



In May 2026, Saily expanded its travel add-on catalog, allowing users to purchase airport lounge access, fast-track security screening, and other perks directly inside the Saily app alongside their eSIM data plan. This move further transforms Saily from a pure connectivity product into a broader travel companion platform.

Creators Program



In early 2026, Saily launched a dedicated program for travel creators. It opened a structured channel for travel content creators to partner with the brand and reach Saily's growing global user base.

Saily for Business, self-service eSIM management for teams



In May, 2026, Saily launched a fully self-service business platform, enabling companies of all sizes to instantly purchase and manage eSIM data plans for their employees from a centralized dashboard. The platform eliminates the operational friction historically associated with corporate roaming services.

MVNOs World, organized by Informa Tech, is the premier annual gathering of mobile network operators, enablers, and innovators from across the globe. The 2026 awards recognized fourteen companies across categories spanning eSIM, IoT, sustainability, AI, and consumer MVNO innovation.

ABOUT SAILY

Saily is a travel eSIM app with unique security features that helps people to manage mobile and internet connections from anywhere in the world. Saily offers 24/7 instant customer support, flexible plans, and coverage in 200+ destinations. Saily was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app. For more information visit www.saily.com

More information: kotryna@saily.com