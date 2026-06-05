Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 5, 2026

All Weather Group Earns 12th Consecutive Platinum Club Distinction from Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Western Canada's leading window and door manufacturer celebrates 18 consecutive years on the Best Managed Companies list—12 of them at the Platinum level.

EDMONTON, AB, June 5, 2026 – All Weather Group is proud to announce its continued recognition as a Platinum Club member of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, marking its 18th consecutive year as a Best Managed Company and 12th straight year at the Platinum level.

This milestone reflects the people-focused culture, operational strength, and long-term strategic vision that define All Weather Group and its companies: All Weather at Home, All Weather Commercial, and Westeck Windows and Doors. From the production floor to the front office, the organization remains focused on building meaningful partnerships, high-performing products, and stronger communities across Western Canada.

“This many consecutive years as a Best Managed Company isn't a milestone you stumble into. It's the result of deliberate decisions, sustained discipline, and a team that holds itself to a standard most organizations only aspire to. What we've built here is rare. And because of that, we don't celebrate this lightly; we use it as fuel to go further," says Colin Wiebe, Co-CEO.

“Being at the Platinum level is a reflection of the character of this organization — the consistency, the resilience, and the values that guide every decision we make at every level of this company. That's something we never take for granted," adds Jillene Lakevold, Co-CEO.

Backed by strong values, a clear strategic vision, and a relentless commitment to its customers, All Weather Group continues to set the standard for residential and commercial window and door solutions in Western Canada. Every product is made in Canada, built to perform, and tested to stand up to the country’s most demanding climates.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Established in 1993, Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs. It recognizes Canadian-owned and managed companies that demonstrate excellence in strategy, innovation, culture, and sustained growth. The program is sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith’s School of Business, and TMX Group.

About All Weather Group

Founded in 1978 in Edmonton, Alberta, the All Weather Group is one of Canada's largest privately owned and operated window, door, and glass manufacturers. Their purpose to Never Stop Building is a testament to founding values, a commitment to people and the pulse of how they do business today.

Originally known as All Weather Windows, they operate as a group of companies — All Weather at Home, All Weather Commercial, and Westeck Windows and Doors. They proudly serve residential and commercial clients across Western Canada and the Pacific Northwestern USA from 15 locations. They have a growing dealer network of 600+ and partner directly with builders, developers, contractors, glaziers and homeowners.

Their combined 370,000 square foot manufacturing footprint produces premium products designed and tested for Canada's harshest weather conditions, delivered with the promise of performance and style. They have received the ENERGY STAR® Canada's Manufacturer of the Year 5 times and have been recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 15 years in a row.

The All Weather Group generously gives back to the communities they call home through charitable initiatives, support for non-profit organizations, championing local businesses and providing opportunities for employee volunteerism to make a difference.

For More Information:

All Weather Group

Tracy Nadiger

Vice President of Marketing

P: (780) 447-6368

E: tnadiger@allweathergroup.ca

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