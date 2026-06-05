Casino Group Communication

Progress of the project to adapt and strengthen Casino Group’s financial structure

Extension of the deadline for holding the Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

Paris, 5 June 2026

The Group has reached a significant milestone with its main banking partners1, discussions having led the parties to align on the key parameters of financings for its retail business: (i) a new 5-year RCF (3 years from the closing of the restructuring, with a 2-year extension at the Group’s request, subject to the absence of any event of default and compliance with financial covenants) replacing the current RCF, in an amount of approximately €600 million, (ii) the continuation of existing operational financings in an aggregate amount of approximately €620 million for a 5-year term (3 years plus two 1-year extensions at the Group’s request, subject to the absence of any event of default and compliance with financial covenants); and (iii) a new first-demand guarantee line to support the needs of the purchasing alliance.

The Group aims (i) to reach the next stage of its discussions with its main banking partners by 30 June 2026, subject to the completion of the ongoing due diligence process and technical matters, as well as approval by the banks’ credit committees, and (ii) to finalize the banking documentation related to these financings during the month of July. The implementation of these financings will be subject (in addition to customary conditions precedent) to the completion of the Group’s plan to adapt and strengthen its financial structure.

Philippe Palazzi, CEO of Casino Group, stated that “this represents a decisive step that should help align the various stakeholders and conclude negotiations by the end of June.”

Furthermore, the Company announces that it has requested and obtained from the President of the Commercial Court of Saint-Étienne an extension of the deadline until 31 December 2026 for holding the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025. Other Group subsidiaries have also requested a similar extension from the competent courts.

It is reiterated that the approval of the financial statements required for the holding of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting remains conditional upon the successful outcome of ongoing negotiations.

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Pursuant to the European Commission's Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 of 29 June 2016, relating to the technical procedures for the publication and deferral of inside information, this press release was communicated to Casino's authorized distributor for release on 5 June 2026 at 18:00 CET.

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : + 33(0) 1 53 65 24 29









1 BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, Groupe Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, La Banque Postale, LCL, Société Générale, and BPCE Group











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