TRX Spot Listing Launches on Bitnomial, Supporting Regulated U.S. Access to TRON

GENEVA, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced the spot listing of TRX, the native utility token of the TRON network, on Bitnomial, a CFTC -regulated U.S. exchange and clearinghouse.



The listing expands access to TRX for U.S. market participants through a regulated trading venue, providing investors and institutions with an additional platform to access the native utility token of the TRON blockchain. TRX supports transactions, smart contract execution, decentralized applications, and network governance across one of the world's most active blockchain ecosystems. TRON is recognized as a leading blockchain for stablecoin activity and digital asset settlement, hosting more than $89 billion in circulating USDT and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL).



“Bitnomial’s listing of TRX is an important step in expanding access to TRON through regulated U.S. market infrastructure,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. “As demand for compliant digital asset products continues to grow, the availability of TRX on regulated platforms supports broader market access, greater transparency and the continued maturation of the digital asset ecosystem.”



Bitnomial, LLC, headquartered in Chicago, is a derivatives exchange company that owns and operates U.S. CFTC-regulated exchange (DCM), clearinghouse (DCO), and clearing brokerage (FCM) subsidiaries. Bitnomial offers leveraged spot, perpetuals, futures, options, and prediction markets on a single unified exchange and clearinghouse with digital asset margin and settlement capabilities.



The addition of TRX further expands the range of digital assets available on regulated U.S. financial infrastructure, building on a series of recent developments that have strengthened the institutional foundation of the TRON network. In recent months, TRX became available for custody through Anchorage Digital, the first federally chartered crypto bank in the United States, supporting the expansion of tokenized real-world asset products with top-tier asset managers on the network.



As digital asset markets continue to evolve, open blockchain networks remain central to expanding access to transparent, permissionless financial infrastructure. The Bitnomial listing reflects continued progress toward making blockchain-based assets more accessible through reliable and established market infrastructure.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.



Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $89 billion. As of June 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 385 million in total user accounts, more than 14 billion in total transactions, and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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Media Contact

Yeweon Park

press@tron.network

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