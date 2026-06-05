PrivacyHawk Now Blocks Spam Calls — While It Cleans Up the Data That Causes Them

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrivacyHawk, the transparency-first data privacy platform, today announced RoboHawk — a new spam call and text blocking feature that gives users immediate protection while PrivacyHawk works to remove the personal data that puts them on robocall lists in the first place.

"We've always focused on cleaning up your digital footprint at the source," said Aaron Mendes, CEO of PrivacyHawk. "RoboHawk means you don't have to wait for that work to finish before the spam calls stop. You get relief now, and a cleaner digital life over time."

RoboHawk works in real time across all major U.S. carriers on iOS devices blocking robocalls, spam texts, and neighbor-spoofed numbers the moment they hit.

RoboHawk is available today for PrivacyHawk Premium ($74.99/year) and Platinum ($124.99/year) subscribers at no additional cost.

About PrivacyHawk

PrivacyHawk gives you free visibility into who has your personal data — and helps you take it back. Unlike services that only remove you from data brokers, PrivacyHawk goes further, removing your information from corporate databases and cleaning up your broader digital footprint to reduce your risk of your personal data falling into the hands of spammers, scammers, and identity thieves. Create a free account, get your Privacy Score, and start removing your data immediately. Premium and Platinum subscribers get comprehensive ongoing removal, digital footprint cleanup, spam call blocking, and identity theft protection. Learn more at privacyhawk.com.

Media Contact:

Ale Rodriguez

Ale@privacyhawk.com