Lithium Ionic Files Annual and Interim Financial Statements

TORONTO, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, accompanying management’s discussion and analysis and related Form 52-109FV1 CEO and CFO certifications of annual filings on under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and on its website, www.lithiumionic.com. The Company has also filed its interim financial statements, accompanying management’s discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

As a result of these filings, the Company is now in compliance with its continuous disclosure obligations. As a result, the Management Cease Trade Order (“MCTO”) issued on May 4, 2026 by the Ontario Securities Commission in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders will be revoked in accordance with its terms on June 9, 2026.

Tom Olesinski, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, “We are pleased to have completed and filed our required financial statements and related disclosure documents. Importantly, the filing delay was the result of additional diligence undertaken by the Board of Directors / Special Committee, management and the Company's auditors as part of the audit and review process, and was not the result of any issues, deficiencies, or concerns relating to the Company's financial statements, financial reporting, or underlying business operations. We remain confident in the accuracy and integrity of the Company's financial statements. We appreciate the patience and support of our shareholders during this process and remain committed to maintaining strong financial reporting practices and ensuring timely disclosure going forward."

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian lithium development company focused on responsibly advancing its 100%-owned Bandeira Lithium Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil, a region coined the “Lithium Valley” that is emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Company is executing on a focused development strategy centered on engineering de-risking, permitting advancement, commercial planning, and construction readiness, with the goal of becoming a near-term producer of high-quality spodumene concentrate for global battery supply chains.

For further information:



Lithium Ionic Corp.



Blake Hylands

Chief Executive Officer

+1 647.316.2500

info@lithiumionic.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this news release, includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the revocation of the MCTO, the Company’s ability to finance and develop the Bandeira project, the prospectivity and development of the Company’s mineral properties, the ability of the Company to become a near-term lithium producer and the Company’s future plans. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

The forward-looking information contained herein is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable, including management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s current MD&A, which has been filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.