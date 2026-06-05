GoldInxs Mining Corp. Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Initial Public Offering

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldInxs Mining Corp. (the “Corporation” or “GoldInxs”) is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt for its final long form prospectus dated June 4, 2026 (the “Prospectus”) filed with the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario for an initial public offering of a minimum of 12,500,000 units of the Corporation (the “Units”) and up to a maximum of 15,000,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of a minimum of $1,250,000 and a maximum of $1,500,000 (the “Offering”).

The Corporation has also granted to Haywood Securities Inc. (the “Agent” or “Haywood”) an option (the “Agent’s Option”), exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date (as defined herein), to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 Units (the “Additional Units”) at a price of $0.10 per Additional Unit, on the same terms and conditions as the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the authorized share structure of the Corporation (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of ‎24 months ‎following the Closing Date.

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration right held by the Corporation, such that in the event that the closing price of the Corporation’s Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) is equal to or greater than $0.40 for any 10 consecutive trading day period, the Corporation may provide notice to the holders of the Warrants that the expiry time of the Warrants shall be accelerated to the date which is 15 days from the date of such notice, subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Haywood is acting as the exclusive agent for the Offering, on a best efforts basis, pursuant to an agency agreement between the Corporation and the Agent. The Agent will receive a cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds from the sale of Units and Additional Units pursuant to the Offering, broker warrants equal to 8% of the aggregate number of Units and Additional Units sold pursuant to the Offering (the “Broker Warrants”), and a corporate finance fee of $60,000, payable in Units (the “Corporate Finance Units”). Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date. Each Corporate Finance Unit will have a price equal to $0.10 and will consist of one Common Share and one-half of one Warrant (a “Corporate Finance Warrant”). The Corporate Finance Warrants will have the same terms and conditions as the Warrants.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 25, 2026 (the “Closing Date”), or such date as may be mutually agreed to by the Corporation and the Agent, and is subject to customary closing conditions including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV at the market open on or about June 25, 2026 under the trading symbol “INXS”.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration activities on the Fishpot Property, including the Phase 1 exploration program and a portion of the Phase 2 drilling exploration program, as well as TSXV listing and Offering costs, property maintenance payments, general and administrative expenses, and general working capital.

Access to the Prospectus, and any amendment thereto, is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment thereto. The Prospectus, and any amendment thereto, is now accessible on the Corporation’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Units are being offered under the Prospectus.

An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Haywood Securities Inc. at ecm@haywood.com by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

The securities referenced in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to “U.S. persons” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in any jurisdiction.

About GoldInxs Mining Corp.

GoldInxs Mining Corp. is an early-stage mineral exploration company based in British Columbia, Canada, dedicated to identifying, acquiring, and advancing high-quality gold and copper assets with strong discovery potential. GoldInxs currently holds two projects: the Fishpot Property in central British Columbia and the Millar Property in the Golden Triangle region. The company follows a disciplined strategy that balances technical strength, geological opportunity, and responsible community engagement. GoldInxs is led by an experienced management and geological team and is preparing for a planned TSXV listing in 2026. More information about GoldInxs can be found at https://goldinxs.com/.

Further Information:

Barry Miller

Executive Chairman and Director

GoldInxs Mining Corp.

T: 778.232.1858

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Corporation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the closing of the Offering and the timing and terms thereof, the use of proceeds, the trading of the Corporation’s common shares on the TSXV and the timing thereof. The words “expected”, “will”, “will have”, “will be”, “estimated” and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.