Canadian Employers Invited to Create 10,000 New Opportunities Through National Inclusive Hiring Campaign

BRAMPTON, Ontario, June 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enabled Talent Canada today announced the launch of One Company. One Talent., a national campaign calling on Canadian employers to create at least one opportunity for a person with a disability or someone from an underrepresented community.

Running through October 2026, the campaign encourages businesses, municipalities, colleges, universities, nonprofits, and industry associations to make a simple commitment: create one job, internship, co-op placement, apprenticeship, mentorship, volunteer role, or work-integrated learning opportunity.

The campaign’s goal is ambitious but achievable: to help create thousands of new opportunities across Canada while demonstrating that inclusive hiring is not only the right thing to do, but also a smart business decision.

Why This Matters

More than 8 million Canadians—approximately one in five people—live with a disability, making disability one of the largest and most diverse communities in the country.

Yet many talented individuals continue to face barriers to employment despite Canada’s growing labour shortages and national commitments through the Accessible Canada Act, the Disability Inclusion Action Plan, and the vision of a Barrier-Free Canada by 2040.

At a time when organizations are searching for talent, thousands of qualified individuals remain overlooked because hiring systems, recruitment processes, and workplace practices were never designed with accessibility in mind.

One Opportunity Can Change Everything

“Too often, talented people are overlooked because hiring systems were never designed with accessibility in mind,” said Amandipp Singh, Founder of Enabled Talent Canada.

“This campaign is not about quotas or compliance. It is about recognizing talent, opening doors, and creating opportunities that benefit both employers and jobseekers. If every organization committed to just one opportunity, the impact would be extraordinary.”

Founded by Amandipp Singh, a partially blind entrepreneur who experienced employment barriers firsthand, Enabled Talent was created to help employers access skilled talent while making hiring more inclusive, accessible, and effective.

Technology Supporting Inclusion

“Technology should remove barriers, not create them,” said Jeby James, Chief Technology Officer of Enabled Talent Canada.

“We built Enabled Talent to help organizations discover talent they may be missing while ensuring candidates can participate in the hiring process with dignity, accessibility, and confidence. Our goal is to make inclusive hiring practical, scalable, and accessible for organizations of every size.”

Through its AI-powered platform, Enabled Talent helps employers connect with talent, improve accessibility, streamline accommodations, and build more inclusive workplaces.

A Business Opportunity, Not Just a Social Initiative

Research consistently shows that inclusive workplaces benefit from broader perspectives, improved employee engagement, stronger retention, and enhanced innovation.

Canada’s disability community also represents significant economic participation and purchasing power, making accessibility and inclusion increasingly important business considerations.

Organizations participating in the campaign may also qualify for a range of government and partner-supported programs related to:

Wage subsidies

Internship and co-op funding

Student placements

Workplace accessibility improvements

Training and workforce development

Accommodation supports

Enabled Talent Canada will work with participating employers to help identify available funding opportunities and supports that may reduce hiring and implementation costs.

Recognition for Inclusive Employers

Organizations participating in the campaign will have the opportunity to be recognized for their commitment to inclusion.

Throughout National Disability Employment Awareness Month (October 2026), participating employers may be featured through:

Employer Spotlight Stories

Inclusive Employer Success Profiles

Accessibility and Workforce Inclusion Case Studies

National Awareness Campaigns

Recognition as Inclusive Employer Champions



The campaign aims to celebrate organizations that are taking meaningful action to create a more inclusive Canadian workforce.

Growing National Recognition

Enabled Talent’s work has recently been recognized through several awards and industry rankings, including:

Top Tech Innovator Award (2025) — CEO Magazine Global

— CEO Magazine Global Accessibility Business Award (2025) — City of Brampton

— City of Brampton Business Humanitarian Award (2025) — Y Media Group

— Y Media Group Entrepreneur of the Year Award (2026) — Punjabi Chamber of Commerce Canada

— Punjabi Chamber of Commerce Canada #1 Jobs & Recruiting Startup in Toronto (2026) — F6S

— F6S #1 Disability Inclusion Company & Startup in Toronto (2026) — F6S

The organization has also expanded its work internationally through initiatives and partnerships across North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Caribbean.

How to Participate

Employers, municipalities, colleges, universities, nonprofits, and industry associations are invited to join the campaign by committing to create one opportunity before October 31, 2026.

One opportunity can create a pathway to employment, confidence, financial independence, and long-term success.

To participate or learn more, contact:

aman@enabledtalent.com

About Enabled Talent Canada

Enabled Talent Canada is an AI-powered accessibility and workforce platform helping employers, educational institutions, nonprofits, and governments create inclusive pathways into employment and training. Founded in Brampton, Ontario, the organization works at the intersection of inclusive employment and social impact, tech, and education, helping build a future where opportunity is accessible to everyone.

Website: www.enabledtalent.com

Media Contact

Amandipp Singh



aman@enabledtalent.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ffcdc1c-faf9-4556-aa79-6338a1cab930