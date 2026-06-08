TGS Acquires Apparition Geoservices to Deliver a Step-Change in Seismic Efficiency and Subsurface Imaging

OSLO, Norway (8 June 2026) – TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, today announced the acquisition of Apparition Geoservices GmbH, securing exclusive access to its proprietary simultaneous source acquisition and separation technology. Combined with TGS' Gemini Enhanced Frequency Source (EFS) technology, Apparition creates a platform for step-change improvements in seismic operational efficiency, source capacity and subsurface imaging clarity.

Apparition is an advanced seismic acquisition and processing methodology that enables multiple sound sources to operate simultaneously in a controlled, coordinated manner. Unlike traditional dithering approaches, it uses precise timing to encode sources distinctly, making overlapping signals easier to separate and cleaner to process. This increases acquisition efficiency and source capacity while maintaining consistent, high-quality data.

Over the past two years, TGS has tested Apparition across multiple acquisition configurations and marine environments, working closely with the Apparition team and key clients to validate real-world performance. Testing includes a Hexa Source configuration that delivers unprecedented source efficiency as well as signal to noise uplift. Results demonstrate operational efficiency gains of up to 30%, alongside cleaner signal recovery, improved low-frequency performance and enhanced visibility of deeper and more complex subsurface targets.

By integrating Apparition into its acquisition and imaging workflows, TGS can deliver scalable multi-source, multi-component seismic programs across ocean bottom node (OBN), towed streamer and Ultra-High Resolution 3D (UHR3D) surveys. For clients, this translates to improved survey economics, reduced project timelines and greater confidence in exploration and development decisions.

Carel Hoojikaas, Executive Vice President Marine Data Acquisition at TGS, said: “The acquisition of Apparition strengthens our technology portfolio and enhances our ability to deliver measurable value to clients. Apparition is central to our multisource and deblending strategy and reflects the direction set out in TGS' integrated technology roadmap. By combining Apparition with our Gemini technology and Ramform fleet, we can increase efficiency, expand source capacity and improve data quality - helping clients reduce project timelines, manage costs and make more confident decisions.”

As exploration becomes more complex, the integration of Apparition and Gemini brings together advanced acquisition technology, imaging expertise and global operational scale. The combined solution is designed to accelerate client decision-making and maximize the value of seismic programs.



Hexa-source testing using the Gemini Enhanced Frequency Source (EFS) in conjunction with Apparition simultaneous source acquisition and separation technology.

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

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