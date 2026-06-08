OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

08 June 2026



LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 01 June 2026 to 05 June 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 1,017,466 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





01 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 73,435 83,404 23,765 10,546 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 518.50p 518.50p 518.50p 518.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 505.00p 505.00p 505.00p 505.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 510.87p 510.84p 510.85p 510.87p







02 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 74,077 84,911 23,898 10,674 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 509.50p 509.50p 509.00p 509.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 496.60p 497.00p 499.40p 498.40p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 505.97p 505.95p 505.94p 505.95p







03 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 84,140 97,027 27,084 11,901 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 511.50p 511.00p 511.00p 510.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 501.00p 501.00p 501.00p 500.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 505.34p 505.31p 505.32p 505.34p







04 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 79,394 87,618 25,296 11,258 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 507.50p 507.50p 507.50p 507.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 500.00p 500.00p 500.00p 500.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 503.36p 503.33p 503.30p 503.42p







05 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 81,012 91,687 25,591 10,748 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 511.00p 511.00p 511.00p 511.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 500.50p 500.50p 500.50p 500.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 505.34p 505.34p 505.33p 505.34p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 342,826,551 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 342,826,551.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment