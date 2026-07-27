OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

27 July 2026



LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 20 July 2026 to 24 July 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 14,243 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





20 July 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 1,344 1,542 305 186 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 562.00p 561.50p 561.50p 560.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 550.00p 551.00p 549.50p 553.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 556.17p 556.19p 556.13p 556.12p







21 July 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 1,193 1,328 272 160 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 559.50p 559.50p 559.50p 559.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 551.00p 551.00p 551.00p 551.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 555.46p 555.52p 555.46p 555.86p







22 July 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 826 895 183 112 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 564.00p 564.00p 564.00p 563.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 555.50p 556.50p 555.00p 556.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 560.91p 560.91p 560.93p 560.95p







23 July 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 1,672 1,592 364 225 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 559.00p 559.50p 559.00p 558.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 550.00p 550.00p 549.50p 550.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 553.75p 553.71p 553.67p 553.64p







24 July 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 890 841 191 122 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 562.50p 562.50p 562.00p 562.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 557.00p 557.00p 557.00p 558.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 559.71p 559.69p 559.69p 559.80p















The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 341,550,929 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 341,550,929.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment