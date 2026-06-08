Casino Group Communication

Casino Group and the Zouari Family strengthen their historic partnership to accelerate in convenience retail

Paris, 8 June 2026

A historic partnership at the service of a future-oriented convenience model

A long-standing partner of Casino Group for more than 25 years, the Zouari family has contributed to the development of the Franprix and Monoprix brands thanks to its recognized expertise in convenience retail, with a shared conviction: convenience retail occupies a central place in the evolution of lifestyles. As close as possible to customers and territories, this model meets expectations that have become essential: accessibility, practicality, everyday services, local networking and response to the challenges of the last mile.

With a strong presence in Paris and the Paris region, it relies on in-depth knowledge of the field, a proximity to customers, as well as an execution capability and adaptation to local specificities to support the network’s growth.

A strengthened organization to accelerate development

Casino Group and the Zouari Family now wish to open a new chapter in their partnership, with an organization more legible, agile, and better-adapted to the network's development ambitions.

The two partners reaffirm their long-term commitment, through the signing of a new partnership contract. This new step reflects their common desire to accelerate the growth of the Franprix and Monoprix brands, while preserving the quality of store operations and the continuity of operational expertise.

In this context, the structure dedicated to the development of the Franprix network will be organized around a capital partnership between the Zouari Family, with a c.60% stake, and Franprix, with a c.40% stake. This structure will initially operate around 30 Franprix stores.

This organization is in line with the model already deployed with Monoprix, through a dedicated structure that currently operates around 50 Monop' stores.

These two structures are intended to drive a new growth dynamic, based on the operational expertise of the teams, the strength of the historical partnership, and a strengthened capabilities for investment and development.



They will be joint vehicles to support the expansion of the network, with the aim of accompanying the opening, acquisition and development of new Franprix and Monop' stores.

In parallel, Franprix would own the entire Pro Distribution structure, which was previously 73% owned, and which would thus operate around 90 stores.

An operation subject to standard conditions

The final completion of the operation remains subject to the granting of the necessary regulatory approvals, particularly from the Competition Authority as well as the completion of the required social procedures, for a closing expected by the end of 2026.

Philippe Palazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Casino Group, said: "This development marks a new step in our partnership with the Zouari Family. It reflects our desire to strengthen an agile, entrepreneurial and growth-oriented model of convenience. By relying on a long-standing partner who has been committed to our brands for a long time, we are giving ourselves the means to accelerate the development of Franprix and Monoprix, while consolidating the momentum of our network."

Moez-Alexandre Zouari adds: "For more than 30 years, our family has believed deeply in convenience retail. It is a solid, modern model that is in line with customer expectations: closer, more practical and more responsible. This new commitment reflects our confidence in the potential of Franprix and Monoprix, as well as our desire to accelerate their development with an entrepreneurial spirit and a strengthened investment capacity."

Antoine Aussour, Executive Director of the convenience division of the Zouari Family Office, adds: "Our strength lies in our in-depth knowledge of the field and our customers, on experienced teams and on this close relationship with our stores. We know how to operate, develop and evolve these outlets in demanding environments. This new step gives us a solid framework to accelerate, while remaining at the service of our customers, close to the teams and to market expectations."





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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0) 1 53 65 24 29

Family Office Zouari – Communication

Aziza Bouster - communication@familyofficezouari.com - Tel: +33(0)6 07 96 30 91

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