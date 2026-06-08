Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 23

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.





Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.





The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.





The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:





Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 1,875 279.00 523,118 Monday, 1 June 2026 150 268.67 40,301 Tuesday, 2 June 2026 150 266.33 39,950 Wednesday, 3 June 2026 103 265.75 27,372 Thursday, 4 June 2026 150 264.00 39,600 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 2,428 276.09 670,340





With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 57,537 shares, corresponding to 3.04% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.





Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117





Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.





Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET 50 270 XCSE 20260601 08:03:18.789808 +0100s 20260601 9:03:18.789808 100 268 XCSE 20260601 14:31:24.412607 +0100s 20260601 15:31:24.412607 50 266 XCSE 20260602 08:34:32.915398 +0100s 20260602 9:34:32.915398 25 268 XCSE 20260602 11:47:32.510175 +0100s 20260602 12:47:32.510175 8 266 XCSE 20260602 12:41:40.065325 +0100s 20260602 13:41:40.065325 17 266 XCSE 20260602 13:08:07.325715 +0100s 20260602 14:08:07.325715 25 266 XCSE 20260602 13:08:24.993864 +0100s 20260602 14:08:24.993864 25 266 XCSE 20260602 14:55:54.935028 +0100s 20260602 15:55:54.935028 10 266 XCSE 20260603 11:57:42.649194 +0100s 20260603 12:57:42.649194 7 266 XCSE 20260603 13:33:39.455224 +0100s 20260603 14:33:39.455224 33 266 XCSE 20260603 13:33:45.538273 +0100s 20260603 14:33:45.538273 40 266 XCSE 20260603 13:33:45.538273 +0100s 20260603 14:33:45.538273 1 264 XCSE 20260603 15:04:06.376071 +0100s 20260603 16:04:06.376071 5 264 XCSE 20260603 15:04:06.377887 +0100s 20260603 16:04:06.377887 7 264 XCSE 20260603 15:29:38.404087 +0100s 20260603 16:29:38.404087 50 266 XCSE 20260604 08:01:16.921773 +0100s 20260604 9:01:16.921773 50 264 XCSE 20260604 08:28:09.874255 +0100s 20260604 9:28:09.874255 3 262 XCSE 20260604 13:06:10.699224 +0100s 20260604 14:06:10.699224 47 262 XCSE 20260604 13:23:37.263421 +0100s 20260604 14:23:37.263421





This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.





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