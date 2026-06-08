Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 23 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 1,109,017 904.55 1,003,161,288 1 June 2026 12,924 909.66 11,756,461 2 June 2026 12,080 902.32 10,900,036 3 June 2026 13,162 894.72 11,776,355 4 June 2026 12,941 889.99 11,517,358 Accumulated under the programme 1,160,124 904.31 1,049,111,498

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,160,124 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.99% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

Attachment