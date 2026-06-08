Technip Energies secures major contract for Coral Norte floating LNG project in Mozambique

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE), in partnership with JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries, has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation & Commissioning (EPCIC) contract by Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV) for the Coral Norte FLNG project, which, together with previously announced contracts, represents a major1 award for the company.

The Coral Norte Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project, located offshore Mozambique and developed by Eni and its Partners CNPC, ENH, XRG, and KOGAS, is designed to produce approximately 3.6 Mtpa2 of LNG, doubling the Coral hub’s capacity to 7 Mtpa. This expansion positions Mozambique among Africa’s top three LNG producers, further strengthening the country’s role in the global energy market.

Coral Norte is designed as an enhanced replica of Coral Sul, the first development in Mozambique’s Area 4 offshore gas block. The replication approach leverages the projects’ common feed gas composition and deepwater location to enhance execution certainty and optimized performance, while drawing on engineering and integration lessons learned from the earlier development. By standardizing the project delivery model, Technip Energies and its partners provide a de-risked path to scale and greater predictability at every stage.

This major award builds on the previously announced contracts and confirms the continued advancement of Technip Energies’ scope of work on the Coral Norte FLNG project.

Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies, commented: “The Coral Norte project reflects the confidence of ENI and its partners in our FLNG execution capabilities and in the performance in operations of the Coral South FLNG. By leveraging our ‘design one, build many’ approach, we are demonstrating how a standardized model can accelerate large-scale offshore project delivery. This approach enables faster deployment of new LNG capacity, contributing to energy security and diversification. It also reinforces Mozambique’s growing role in the global LNG landscape."

1 A “major” award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing above €1 billion of revenue for the company. This reflects the aggregate value of all contracts awarded to Technip Energies for the Coral Norte projet, including previously announced agreements. This award was recorded in Q2 2026 in the Project Delivery segment

2 Mtpa: million tons per annum

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

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