Apollo Group OÜ plans an additional bond issue

Apollo Group OÜ ("Apollo Group") intends to conduct a private placement and additional bond issue in cooperation with LHV Pank AS and OP Corporate Bank plc and is applying for the admission of the bonds to trading on the Baltic Bond Main List of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

On 25 February 2026, Apollo Group approved a bond programme with a total amount of EUR 70,000,000. Through the first series issue and public offering of the bonds issued under the programme (nominal value EUR 500, interest rate 7.00% per annum, maturity date 20 March 2031, ISIN code EE0000003499) (the "Bonds"), EUR 50,000,000 was raised.

Apollo Group has decided to conduct a first series tap issue of the Bonds. The Bonds are being offered as a private placement only to selected investors in cooperation with LHV Pank AS and OP Corporate Bank plc (hereinafter the "Offering").

“We are considering an additional bond issue under the existing bond programme, as we see opportunities to accelerate Apollo Group’s further growth. The capital raised through the additional bond issue would support the opening of new locations and the launch of new concepts,” commented Toomas Tiivel, CEO of Apollo Group.

The main terms of the Offering:

The Offering volume is EUR 10,000,000, with Apollo Group having the right to increase the Offering volume up to EUR 20,000,000;

the minimum investment amount is EUR 100,000 per investor;

the maturity date is 20 March 2031;

the interest rate is 7.00% per annum;

ISIN code EE0000003499.

For the purpose of admission to trading of the additional issue of Bonds, Apollo Group prepared Supplement No. 1 (the “Prospectus Supplement No. 1”) to its prospectus dated 27 February 2026, which was approved by the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority on 8 June 2026. The Bonds issued in the course of the additional issue are planned to be admitted to trading on the Baltic Bond Main List of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. Although Apollo Group will make every effort to have the Bonds admitted to trading, Apollo Group cannot guarantee the admission of the Bonds to trading. Apollo Group will announce the results of the Offering, including the final issue volume and the date of admission of the Bonds to trading, in a separate announcement.

Prospectus Supplement No. 1 is available in electronic form on Apollo Group's website at https://apollogroup.ee/en/investors/ and on the website of the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority at www.fi.ee.

Additional information:

Toomas Tiivel

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 550 5285

toomas.tiivel@apollogroup.ee