Parsons Marks Groundbreaking of Major Interchange Improvements Project in Connecticut

CHANTILLY, Va., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) recently joined the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), federal partners, and community leaders to mark the groundbreaking of the I-91/I-691/Route 15 Interchange Improvements Project in Meriden, Connecticut.

Parsons is serving as the engineer of record and the prime design consultant, providing comprehensive engineering services from final design through design services during construction support. The company is working closely with CTDOT and project partners to ensure design integrity, efficient issue resolution, and alignment with rigorous safety, quality, and performance standards by applying its global infrastructure design and program management expertise.

“This project is a critical investment in strengthening one of Connecticut’s most critical transportation corridors,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “By advancing a phased, programmatic approach, we are helping deliver meaningful improvements to safety, mobility, and reliability while minimizing disruption to the traveling public. Parsons is proud to partner with CTDOT to bring innovative, high-quality solutions that will serve the region for decades to come.”

The approximately $721 million, three-phase program represents a major infrastructure investment to improve mobility, enhance safety, and strengthen long-term reliability along the I-91 transportation corridor. Serving as a key link in the Northeast regional network, the interchange supports the movement of people and goods across major interstate routes. Once complete, it will reduce congestion, improve safety by addressing traffic weaving and merging conditions, and enhance reliability for commuters, freight, and local communities.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

To learn more about Parsons’ road and highway expertise, visit www.Parsons.com/road-highway/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

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Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

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Dave.Spille@parsons.us