Oregon School District Selects Edustaff as its Official Substitute Staffing Partner, Putting Students First

OREGON, Wis., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When a teacher is absent, the learning doesn’t stop, and Oregon School District is making sure of it. The district has selected Edustaff, a nationally recognized leader in educational staffing, as its official substitute staffing partner. The agreement ensures that Oregon’s classrooms are always in capable hands, with screened, prepared professionals ready to step in at a moment’s notice.

Oregon School District is known for its strong sense of community and high expectations for student achievement. This partnership reflects that standard. Edustaff will take full ownership of substitute recruitment, credentialing, scheduling, and compliance, removing administrative burden from district leaders and giving teachers confidence that their classrooms will be well-covered during any absence.

Edustaff understands that no two school districts are alike. That’s why the company takes a tailored approach to every partnership, learning the dynamics, needs, and culture of each district it serves. In Oregon, that means building a substitute pool that reflects the community’s values and meets the district’s standards for classroom quality and student safety.

“Oregon, Wisconsin is a community that clearly takes pride in its schools, and that energy is contagious. Our team is genuinely excited to be part of what Oregon School District is building. We don’t just fill positions; we strive to send in substitutes who are engaged, prepared, and ready to make a positive impact. Oregon’s students deserve nothing less, and we intend to deliver.”

— Derek Vogel, Chief Executive Officer, Edustaff

The partnership is now active, with Edustaff and Oregon School District collaborating closely to build a robust substitute pool ahead of the upcoming school year. Both organizations are committed to a thoughtful, well-communicated rollout that keeps teachers, staff, and building leaders fully informed throughout.

About Oregon School District

Oregon School District serves students in the Village of Oregon and surrounding communities in Dane County, Wisconsin. The district is committed to academic excellence, community connection, and preparing every student for a successful future. For more information, visit www.oregonsd.org.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a premier educational staffing company dedicated to connecting school districts with qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support personnel. With a mission to support student achievement, Edustaff partners with districts across the country to deliver flexible, reliable, and compliant staffing solutions. For more information, visit www.edustaff.org.

Contact Information:

hello@edustaff.org

877-974-6338