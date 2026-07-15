Concord Community Schools Selects Edustaff as Substitute and Support Staff Provider

ELKHART, Ind., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concord Community Schools has selected Edustaff as its substitute workforce solutions partner, creating a new partnership focused on providing dependable, qualified professionals to support students, teachers, and school operations across the district.

Through the partnership, Edustaff will help Concord Community Schools recruit, screen, onboard and support substitute teachers and applicable support staff. The partnership is designed to strengthen daily staffing coverage, reduce administrative burden, and help district teams stay focused on serving students.

"We are honored to partner with Concord Community Schools," said Derek Vogel, CEO at Edustaff. "Every school day matters, and our goal is to help Concord maintain continuity for students by providing dependable, caring professionals who are ready to step in and support the district's mission."

The partnership also creates flexible employment opportunities for individuals in the Concord community who want to make a meaningful impact in local schools. Individuals interested in substitute or support staff opportunities with Concord Community Schools through Edustaff can learn more and apply at edustaff.org/jobs.

About Concord Community Schools

Concord Community Schools is a public school district located in Elkhart, Indiana. The district is committed to ensuring all students' academic success in a safe and connected environment.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is an educational staffing agency dedicated to helping schools stay fully staffed, focused and running smoothly. Edustaff provides qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support staff to K-12 schools and districts, while supporting recruiting, onboarding, payroll, and human resources needs.

Media Contact

Geoffrey Kartes

Vice President of Marketing & Communications

Edustaff, LLC

877-974-6338

hello@edustaff.org