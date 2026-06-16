Edustaff Leads K-12 Staffing Into the Future With Cutting-Edge AI and Technology Solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edustaff, the nation’s premier K-12 workforce solutions provider, today announced the launch of a new proprietary AI-powered and technology-driven tool designed to transform how school districts deploy substitute teachers and support staff. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, Edustaff is raising the bar for what districts can expect from a staffing partner—delivering faster fills, streamlined compliance, and a fully connected workforce management experience.

Same-Day Fills: Classrooms Covered, Every Time with “Edustaff Matched”

Edustaff’s new proprietary same-day fill technology, “Edustaff Matched,” harnesses real-time AI technology to match districts with the right substitutes to fill the role when a same day absence occurs. By leveraging predictive scheduling analytics and historical data from Edustaff’s expansive substitute network, Edustaff Matched aims to reduce same-day unfilled vacancies—ensuring students are never left without a qualified educator in the room.

“We know that every unfilled absence has a direct impact on student learning. Our same-day fill platform is built on the principle that no classroom should ever go uncovered,” said Kevin Clark, Vice President of Information Technology at Edustaff. “With new technology at our core, we’re not just filling positions—we’re doing it smarter and faster than ever before.”

A True End-to-End Workforce Solution for K-12 Districts

These innovations are part of Edustaff’s broader vision to serve as a complete workforce solution partner for K-12 districts. From substitute staffing and long-term placement to paraprofessionals, office staff, and beyond, Edustaff’s expanded technology platform integrates seamlessly with district HR and student information systems—providing a single, unified view of an entire district’s workforce.

Key platform capabilities now include:

AI-powered same-day substitute matching and real-time absence management

Seamless integration with the leading AMS Platforms

Dedicated client success teams supported by intelligent workflow automation





“Edustaff has always believed that great schools are built on great people. Our new technology investments reflect a deep commitment to making it easier—and faster—for districts to access the workforce they need,” said Derek Vogel, CEO of Edustaff. “We’re proud to be at the forefront of K-12 staffing innovation, and we’re just getting started.”

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a leading K-12 workforce solutions company dedicated to helping school districts across the country meet their staffing needs with speed, quality, and confidence. Serving hundreds of districts nationwide, Edustaff combines deep education sector expertise with innovative technology to deliver substitute teacher staffing, classified support staff, and comprehensive workforce management services. For more information, visit www.edustaff.org.



Learn more about Edustaff Matched at edustaff.org/matched

Media Contact: hello@edustaff.org | www.edustaff.org (877) 974-6338