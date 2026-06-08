Amogy and Amun Energy Execute Supply Agreement for Commercial-Scale Ammonia-to-Power Project in South Korea

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amogy , a provider of mature, scalable, and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, and Amun Energy, a subsidiary company of GS Engineering & Construction (GS E&C), today announced the execution of a supply agreement supporting the development of a commercial-scale 40 MW ammonia-based power generation project in Pohang, South Korea.

Under the agreement, Amogy will supply its ammonia-to-power systems for the distributed power generation project in Pohang, which will begin with a 1 MW pilot system before scaling to 40 MW of installed ammonia-based power generation capacity by 2029. The deployment supports Amun Energy’s broader efforts to accelerate the commercialization of ammonia-based distributed power generation in Korea.

The agreement builds upon Amogy and GS E&C’s previously announced Pohang pilot initiative and establishes the supply framework for the project’s phased scale-up toward commercial operations over the coming years.

As global demand grows for scalable, carbon-free power solutions, the Pohang project further expands Amogy’s portfolio of commercial ammonia-to-power deployments. Amogy’s proprietary ammonia cracking technology enables the efficient conversion of ammonia into hydrogen that is then used to generate carbon-free power for stationary and distributed energy applications.

The supply agreement provides a clear framework for scaling ammonia-to-power technology from demonstration to commercial operation. Through the phased deployment planned in Pohang, the agreement establishes an operational and commercial model for developing ammonia-based distributed power generation projects that can support broader adoption of the technology in Korea and beyond.

“As power markets look for reliable carbon-free energy solutions that can scale, ammonia is emerging as an increasingly practical option for power generation,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “Through Amun Energy, we are creating a clear commercial pathway for scaling ammonia-based distributed power generation in Korea.”

“The deployment roadmap in Pohang creates a strong foundation for long-term commercial adoption of ammonia-based power generation,” said Ki Tae Kim, CEO of Amun Energy. “Amun Energy was established to help bring these projects from demonstration into scalable infrastructure deployment, and this agreement marks an important milestone in that process.”

The Pohang project reflects South Korea’s continued leadership in advancing the hydrogen and ammonia economy and underscores the growing role of ammonia as a scalable, carbon-free fuel for next-generation power infrastructure.

About Amogy

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like power generation, maritime shipping, and heavy industry. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology offers a mature, scalable, and highly efficient method for splitting ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen. The produced hydrogen is directed to integrated fuel cells or hydrogen engines, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations including Houston, Texas, and Seoul, South Korea. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation, Samsung Heavy Industries, BHP Ventures, and AP Ventures. For more information, follow Amogy on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube, or visit www.amogy.co.

Media Contact: amogy@marketbridge.com

About Amun Energy

Amun Energy is a joint venture established by Amogy and GS Engineering & Construction (GS E&C) to advance ammonia-based distributed power generation.

Amun Energy is leading the development and commercialization of ammonia-based distributed power generation projects, combining Amogy's ammonia-to-power technology with GS E&C's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) capabilities to deliver scalable, carbon-free energy solutions.