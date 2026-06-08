CAQH Rebrands as DataSpring to Power the Next Era of Healthcare Data

WASHINGTON, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAQH is now DataSpring, powered by CAQH. The new brand reflects the organization’s central role in delivering a connected healthcare ecosystem through accurate, authorized data from providers and payers. DataSpring enables the industry to operate more efficiently and deliver better experiences and outcomes for providers, payers, and patients.

“Now more than ever, the healthcare industry relies on secure, trusted data sharing across stakeholders, and DataSpring’s history, scale, and connectivity allow us to deliver this capability,” said Sarah Ahmad, CEO of DataSpring. “Built on industry-leading provider and member eligibility data, we provide the data foundation organizations rely on to power critical administrative and operational processes. Our data helps ensure claims are processed correctly the first time, providers are credentialed faster, and provider directories remain accurate and up to date. The work we do every day enables more efficient healthcare organizations, reduces administrative burden on providers, and helps members access the care they need.”

DataSpring brings forward more than 25 years of CAQH expertise and impact, maintains more than 4.8 million provider-sourced records, and connects eligibility information for more than 75% of U.S. covered lives. In the months ahead, DataSpring will launch new data solutions that build on this foundation and further advance the vision to collect once, power many, and deliver value for all.

The rebrand debuts publicly today with the launch of the DataSpring website and a new presence at AHIP 2026. Conference attendees are invited to attend DataSpring’s educational session, “Powering the Next Era of Provider Data,” on Tuesday, June 9 at 12:25 p.m. PST.

About DataSpring

DataSpring, powered by CAQH, is the trusted data connector at the core of healthcare, powering the industry with accurate, authorized data from providers and payers to create a more connected ecosystem for all. For more than 25 years, the organization has supported the industry with the largest and most complete healthcare data foundation in the U.S. By improving how essential information flows across the system, DataSpring helps healthcare operate more efficiently and deliver better experiences and outcomes for providers, payers, and patients. Learn more at DataSpring.com.