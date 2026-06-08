AMAYA BIG SKY CAPITAL ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Vancouver, B.C., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaya Big Sky Capital Corp. (“Amaya” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: AMYA.P) announces that Arne Gulstene has resigned as a director of the Company. The Board sincerely thanks Mr. Gulstene for his contributions over the years and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Amaya Big Sky Capital Corp.

Amaya is a Capital Pool Company within the meaning of TSX-V Policy 2.4, has not commenced commercial operations, and has no assets other than cash.

For further information, please contact:

Ryan Hounjet, Director and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 403-542-6215

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.