Homeless Vets Welcome Here: AI City Hall Project Moves on Omni-AI Microcities (Veterans First for America)





RALEIGH, N.C., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building upon its original deployment as a hybrid AI solution for the Camp Lejeune Justice Act (CLJA) claims backlog, the AI Wat QAIAx (pronounced “A.I. Wut, Ki-ya-ex”) AI City Hall Project into a multi-year clinical trial network of primarily autonomous microcities—a military-sponsored SCOUT project now advancing further into action as an independent clinical study on behavioral and mental health for disabled military veterans and eligible ADA participants receiving public assistance.

This interventional RDT&E initiative establishes self-contained public health ecosystems referred to as ‘microcities’ in updated patent filings last month. These sponsored AI-influenced communities of 500 to 5000 occupants will feature omni-AI robotic residents managing public administration under the governance of an AI Community Commissioner (e.g., the elected or sponsoring community king or queen), an Executive Council, or a localized leadership structure, mirroring futuristic cinematic enclaves like a scene from a Star Wars movie, where humans and humanoids co-exist with one another.

Launch, Eligibility & Availability

QAIAx’s lead sponsor, Veterans Recovery Network, currently offering free behavioral and mental health treatment services to military veterans, confirms that updates will be published on their website and participating public and private treatment directories. The Veterans’ NGO’s spokesperson, Michelle Chan says they anticipate that “AI City Hall Project” will open its waiting list for the first 50,000 live-in clinical trial patients and 5,000 student intern/staff trainees aged 17 to 85, across 11 distinct demographic microcity groups in various regions within the U.S. and designated locations around the world, scheduled for early 2027 start dates.

The program opens transitional and inpatient residency opportunities funded by VA disability, SSDI/SSI, Medicaid, and Medicare. It provides targeted behavioral and mental health treatment for substance abuse, psychiatric disorders, and various addiction variants. Additionally, QAIAx microcities have the capability to serve as legal alternatives for corrections and recidivism management, offering alternative sentencing, parole re-entry pathways, or sentence reductions for non-violent, drug-related offenses or for criminal offenders with a professionally diagnosed mental health disorder.

American Homeless Crisis

This framework addresses America’s escalating homeless crisis, especially in urban environments where being unhoused in public areas is increasingly criminalized despite a lack of alternative options. Program member subscriptions range from $100 to $2,000 per month, depending on a patient's eligibility and public health needs. Transitional dorm-style housing starts at just $100 per month, all-inclusive for essential living needs, including a mobile device or tablet PC, along with free WiFi and data/voice services.

With approximately 35.9 million Americans living at or below the poverty line—defined in 2026 as $15,960 for individuals and $33,000 for a family of four, including 1.2 to 1.5 million military veterans—the QAIAx Microcity functions as a viable model for extreme affordability. Corporate sponsors, government agencies, and crowdfunded groups can launch a customized QAIAx Microcity housing 1,000 to 3,000 occupants for $2 to $8 million, covering up to one full year of core housing, essential living, and clinical programming costs. Under this framework, individuals living strictly on poverty-level assistance can afford a comfortable lifestyle, private residences, and full core expenses, with independent access to external logistical delivery chains like Amazon (AMZN) and Temu.



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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92f8562c-f5db-449d-ab36-2ee5a70531c7