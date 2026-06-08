MAX Power Accelerates Pure Play Natural Hydrogen Strategy Through Strategic Homeland Transaction

REGINA, Saskatchewan, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) dated June 8, 2026, with Homeland Critical Minerals Corp. (“Homeland”), pursuant to which MAX Power has agreed to sell all the issued and outstanding equity interests of its wholly-owned subsidiary, MAX Power Resources LLC, to Homeland. MAX Power Resources LLC owns the Willcox Playa Lithium Project (the “Willcox Project) and is a limited liability company existing under the laws of the State of Arizona.

The transaction reflects MAX Power’s highly focused Natural Hydrogen growth strategy at a key point in its history while preserving meaningful exposure to the future advancement of the Willcox Project through a significant equity position in Homeland.

Specific benefits of this transaction for MAX Power shareholders are as follows:

With an improved lithium market and a U.S. administration focused on the development of critical minerals, Homeland is well suited to focus on unlocking value from the Willcox Project asset and other potential critical mineral opportunities the company may acquire in the United States;

Through its ownership of 11 million Homeland shares (“Consideration Shares”), representing just under 50% of Homeland’s currently issued and outstanding shares, MAX Power will maintain significant exposure to the future success of the Willcox Project and Homeland’s broader business strategy;

Homeland intends to pursue a listing as soon as possible on a Canadian stock exchange;

MAX Power may evaluate various alternatives with respect to its Homeland share position in the future, including the potential distribution of some or all such shares to MAX Power shareholders, subject to applicable corporate, securities, and regulatory requirements;

MAX Power remains intensely focused on the immediate goal of making the Lawson Complex and the broader Genesis Trend the global birthplace of large-scale Natural Hydrogen commercialization.





Willcox Project Background

In early 2024, MAX Power confirmed a drilling discovery of near-surface lithium-rich clays over an extensive area along the eastern side of the broader 50 sq. km Willcox Playa (refer to April 26, 2024, news release). Additional targets remain untested. Much of the rest of the Playa is leased by the U.S. Department of War from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

The Deal

Pursuant to the Agreement, Homeland will acquire all the issued and outstanding equity interests of MAX Power Resources LLC in exchange for the Consideration Shares. The Consideration Shares are intended to have an aggregate fair market value of approximately $1.1 million and were negotiated on an arm’s-length basis. No finder’s fees are payable in connection with the transaction. The Consideration Shares will be subject to applicable statutory resale restrictions, including a four-month hold period.

The transaction is expected to close on or about June 17, 2026, or such other date as the parties may agree. Closing of the transaction is subject to multiple customary closing conditions, including but not limited to receipt of all required approvals, including any approval required by the CSE.

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, MAX Power CEO, commented: “This transaction sharpens MAX Power’s focus on what we believe is one of the most compelling emerging energy opportunities globally, Natural Hydrogen. At the same time, it preserves meaningful exposure to the future potential of the Willcox Project through our substantial equity ownership in Homeland. We believe this structure creates value on multiple fronts by allowing MAX Power shareholders to participate in both opportunities while enabling management to concentrate capital, technical resources, and execution on advancing Lawson and the broader Genesis Trend toward commercial evaluation.”

Why This Matters to Investors

This transaction further aligns MAX Power around its core Natural Hydrogen strategy at a time when the Company is advancing commercial evaluation activities at Lawson and expanding its district-scale position across Saskatchewan’s 475-km Genesis Trend. By transferring the Willcox Project into a dedicated vehicle while retaining a significant equity ownership position in Homeland, MAX Power maintains exposure to potential future value creation from the Arizona asset and Homeland’s broader business strategy while increasing organizational focus on Natural Hydrogen.

The transaction also simplifies the Company’s strategic narrative as MAX Power continues to advance what it believes could become the world’s first large-scale commercial discovery of Natural Hydrogen. By concentrating capital, technical expertise and operational resources on Lawson, the broader Genesis Trend, and other core land packages such as Grasslands, the Company enhances its immediate and near-term ability to pursue commercial milestones, evaluate development pathways, and maximize shareholder value within the emerging Natural Hydrogen sector. Recent engagement with industry, policy, and infrastructure stakeholders, including meetings in Washington, D.C., further reinforced management’s conviction regarding the growing strategic importance of Natural Hydrogen. The Company looks forward to providing additional updates as its commercialization strategy continues to evolve.

Figure 1 – Drilling Photo From Lawson, Genesis Trend (Nov. 2025)





Recent Videos

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend’s Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson – Canada’s First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E





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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen, and is nearing the start of a multi-well follow-up drill program to validate the commerciality of the broader Lawson Complex interpreted to cover a 28 sq. km area along the 475-km Genesis Trend. MAX Power also holds a significant equity position in Homeland Critical Minerals which now owns the Willcox Project in Arizona, a lithium discovery confirmed in early 2024 by MAX Power. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, Investor Relations

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning, without limitation, the proposed sale of the Company’s interest in MAX Power Resources LLC to Homeland Critical Minerals Corp., the expected timing and closing of the transaction, the receipt of regulatory and other approvals, the issuance of Consideration Shares to MAX Power and the expected post-closing ownership position of MAX Power in Homeland. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, it involves inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to multiple assumptions, factors and risks, including, but not limited to, the risk that the transaction may not close on the terms described herein or at all, the risk that required regulatory approvals may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, assumptions and risks associated with exploration, appraisal and development risks and risks related to the state of financial markets or future commodity and energy prices.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions that the transaction will close on the terms and within the timeframes described herein, that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained, assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to execute its work programs as planned, the availability and performance of equipment and personnel, regulatory timelines and approvals, geological continuity and reservoir characteristics, market conditions and access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: the risk that the transaction may not be completed on the terms or within the timeframes contemplated or at all; the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals or satisfy closing conditions; potential adverse changes in market conditions; exploration, appraisal and development risks; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability and cost of equipment and qualified personnel; geological, geophysical, and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drilling or related programs as currently contemplated or within the anticipated timelines, or that any such programs, if completed, will be successful or result in commercial production.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company’s business is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2900389-f195-42ed-afc6-8f5b6903cd96

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d6e721e-e464-4eef-a8d6-08f0c521068d