Max Power Steps Out 2.4 km From Original Lawson Discovery as Natural Hydrogen Commercial Validation Program Begins

Provincial and local dignitaries at Lawson today as MAX Power commences commercial validation program aimed at confirming the world’s first large-scale commercial discovery of a new primary energy source.

NEW Video: The Time is Now

https://youtu.be/TKnEnBEQ0TM

REGINA, Saskatchewan, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the commercial validation phase at the 28 sq. km Lawson Complex, host to Canada’s first subsurface Natural Hydrogen system discovered late last year.

The first well, “Lawson 2-24”, which was spudded last night (9:15 pm July 13), is targeting the apex of a large structural closure identified through a 3D seismic survey completed this past spring following the drilling of Lawson Discovery well 15-19, located approximately 2.4 km to the northeast. Savanna Drill Rig #416 is expected to reach the main targeted discovery area for Lawson 2-24 in approximately two weeks.

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, MAX Power CEO, commented: “The original discovery is on the edge of what is now interpreted to be a very large system based on the 3D seismic survey and analysis of all data compiled from Lawson over the past eight months. Within the structural closure, featuring an aerial extent of approximately 14 sq. km, we have very significant scale potential. More broadly speaking, Lawson is the template for similar potential Natural Hydrogen discoveries along the entire length of the 475-km Genesis Trend bordering the Prairie Evaporite. Saskatchewan has the right geological mix and the demand drivers to become the global birthplace for commercialization of Natural Hydrogen. The time is now.”

Mr. Narayanasamy added: “We welcome provincial and local government dignitaries, as well as Indigenous business leaders, who are at the Lawson site today to mark the start of this commercial validation program. We see developments on the Natural Hydrogen front as potentially transformational regarding regional economic development, private sector investment, job creation and industrial development along this leading Western Canadian industrial corridor between Moose Jaw and Regina.”

Lawson Complex Helium Potential

The MAX Power geological team, and independent consultant GLJ Ltd., are encouraged with respect to helium potential at the Lawson Complex after unusually high helium values up to 8.7% were detected in sealed core tube gas samples from a zone immediately above the Natural Hydrogen discovery in the 15-19 well (9 samples averaged 4.4% helium). Lawson helium analysis continues with an update to the January 16, 2026, news expected later this month.

Figure 1: Lawson Well 2-24 Location





Why This Matters to Investors

Commercial validation represents the most important stage in the evolution of the Lawson Discovery.

Following Canada's first confirmed subsurface Natural Hydrogen discovery, high resolution 3D seismic defining a 14.2 sq. km structural closure, and independent modeling by GLJ Ltd., MAX Power is now testing the key technical parameters required before potential commercial development, including flow, pressure behaviour, continuity, concentrations, deliverability, and commercial scalability.

Each milestone is designed to systematically reduce technical risk while increasing commercial confidence.

If successful, Lawson could become the world's first large-scale commercial Natural Hydrogen system, representing a defining milestone for both MAX Power and the broader global energy industry.





Figure 2 – Lawson Discovery Well, Nov. 2025





Agreement

MAX Power has engaged Hampton Securities Ltd. (“Hampton”), a Toronto-based investment dealer, to provide corporate and capital markets advisory services to the Company.

Pursuant to an advisory fee agreement dated June 30, 2026, Hampton has been retained for a 90-day engagement to advise the Company on its capital markets strategy and corporate development. The engagement is on a non-exclusive basis. In consideration for the services, the Company has agreed to pay Hampton a one-time cash advisory fee of $400,000, plus applicable taxes. No securities of the Company are issuable to Hampton in conjunction with the engagement.

The engagement does not relate to any specific potential transaction, nor is there any assurance that it will result in a particular transaction or outcome.

Recent Videos

What is Natural Hydrogen?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0bqqZeIpxc

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend’s Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson – Canada’s First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen, and has commenced a multi-well follow-up drill program to validate the commerciality of the broader Lawson Complex interpreted to cover a 28 sq. km area along the 475-km Genesis Trend. MAX Power also holds a significant equity position in Homeland Critical Minerals which now owns the Willcox Project in Arizona, a lithium discovery confirmed in early 2024 by MAX Power. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, President

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "will" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, among other things, that required regulatory approvals will be obtained, financing will be available on acceptable terms, planned exploration, appraisal and development activities will proceed as anticipated, equipment and personnel will be available as required, geological interpretations and technical results will support further advancement of the Company's projects, and market conditions will remain favourable.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to exploration and development activities, geological and technical uncertainties, commercialization of Natural Hydrogen, reservoir performance, infrastructure availability, strategic partnership opportunities, market acceptance, commodity and energy prices, access to capital, regulatory approvals, environmental and permitting requirements, and general economic, market and business conditions.

There can be no assurance that the Company's plans, expectations or objectives will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information regarding the Company and the risks and uncertainties affecting its business and operations is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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