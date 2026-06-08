MarcumAsia and MBP Global Launch Dedicated SPAC and De-SPAC Practice

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marcum Asia CPAs LLP (“MarcumAsia”) and its affiliate MBP Global CPAs LLP (“MBP Global”) today announced the formal launch of a dedicated SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) and de-SPAC audit and advisory practice.

The launch comes at an inflection point for the SPAC market — one that has matured significantly since the frenzied 2020–2021 vintage, with a more disciplined sponsor community and a renewed emphasis on audit quality. MarcumAsia and MBP Global believe the moment calls for a purpose-built practice led by seasoned practitioners.

A SPAC Market That Has Found Its Footing

After a period of consolidation and regulatory recalibration, the SPAC structure has re-emerged as a viable and increasingly sophisticated path to the public markets. Sponsors entering the market today are more experienced, transaction structures are more carefully engineered, and the bar for audit quality — set by the SEC's enhanced disclosure rules and heightened PCAOB inspection activity in SPAC engagements — has risen materially.

MarcumAsia and MBP Global have been active participants in this evolution. Collectively, the firms, have served as one of the most active independent auditors for cross-border SPAC IPOs, SPAC mergers, and other transactions for SEC registrants working with 100+ of these transactions. The team’s expertise spans cross-border issuers, encompassing trust account reporting, S-4 and proxy filings, and the complex audit handoff that occurs when a SPAC closes on its target. That experience has shaped a methodology and a client service model that the firms are now bringing to the broader cross-border and U.S. SPAC market.

The Credible Alternative

The SPAC audit market today is dominated by a small number of firms. Sponsors, investment bankers, and securities counsel have increasingly sought an alternative with SPAC-specific bench depth, and the capacity to take on new engagements and execute under tight transaction timetables.

MarcumAsia and MBP Global are positioned to fill that role. Both firms are independently registered with the PCAOB and carry a combined SEC audit history spanning more than 50 industries and multiple market cycles. Drew Bernstein, Co-Managing Partner of MarcumAsia and Co-Chair of MBP Global, and Neil Levine, Senior Partner, Strategic Development Department, Marcum Asia CPAs LLP, bring decades of capital markets audit experience alongside the new SPAC practice leadership.

"The SPAC market has gone through a genuine maturation, and the result is a more serious, more rigorous deal environment that rewards audit partners who have seen the full lifecycle — not just the IPO leg," said Drew Bernstein, Co-Managing Partner of MarcumAsia and Co-Chair of MBP Global. "Between our cross-border experience with Asian-issuer SPACs and the domestic expertise, we believe we are uniquely positioned to serve the next generation of SPAC transactions."

The firms will collaborate seamlessly on engagements that involve international targets or dual-jurisdiction audit requirements, a capability that is becoming more relevant as SPAC sponsors continue to look beyond U.S. borders for acquisition targets.

Practice Launch Coincides with Annual SPAC Conference

The practice launch coincides with the 9th Annual SPAC Conference (June 9–10, Westchester Country Club), where Drew Bernstein and Neil Levine will all be in attendance. The conference brings together the full spectrum of SPAC market participants — sponsors, investment banks, securities counsel, and institutional investors.

Sponsors, bankers, and legal counsel interested in speaking with the MarcumAsia / MBP Global SPAC practice team are encouraged to reach out in advance of the conference.

About MarcumAsia

Marcum Asia CPAs LLP is an independent PCAOB-registered public accounting firm specializing in cross-border audit and advisory services for Asian companies accessing U.S. capital markets. With SEC audit experience across more than 50 industries and a deep bench of bilingual professionals, MarcumAsia is a trusted partner for companies navigating the full spectrum of U.S. listing requirements — from initial registration through ongoing public company compliance. More information is available at www.marcumasia.com.

About MBP Global CPAs LLP

MBP Global CPAs LLP is an independent PCAOB-registered accounting firm that serves public and pre-IPO companies whose operations and leadership span North America, Europe, Latin America, India, and beyond. Affiliated with MarcumAsia, MBP Global combines a strong North American talent base with the cross-border reach to support clients wherever growth takes them, including SPAC transactions, micro-cap IPOs, and corporate restructurings. More information is available at www.mbpgloballlp.com.

Media Contact

Crocker Coulson +1 (646) 652-7185 Crocker.coulson@aumadvisors.com