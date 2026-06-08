NowVertical Secures USD $1.2m AI-Accelerated Data Modernisation Mandate with a Global Media and Telecoms Group

TORONTO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) ("NowVertical" or the "Company"), a data and AI solutions and services provider, today announced it has signed one of its largest Statement of Work to date with the European division of a leading Global Media and Telecoms Group, a top 10 Strategic Account client for NowVertical. Under the agreement, NowVertical will lead a comprehensive data modernisation programme migrating the client's core reporting estate from a legacy on-premises platform to Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

The mandate is valued at approximately USD $1.2 million and is expected to be delivered substantially within fiscal 2026. With this contract, the cumulative lifetime revenue of the client relationship — which commenced in Q4 2022 — is expected to reach $10 million by end of 2026. It marks a significant milestone in NowVertical's enterprise growth strategy and its deepening footprint in the European media and entertainment sector. The engagement and the broader client relationship have been delivered in line with the Company's gross margin expectations.1

The engagement covers the migration of several hundred business-critical reporting views across customer, finance, billing and supply-chain domains onto a unified, cloud-native GCP foundation that supports the client's downstream analytics, AI and operational reporting.

The mandate was awarded following two successful discovery phases in which NowVertical demonstrated the productivity advantage of its Now Unlock AI delivery framework. By using proprietary AI agents to analyse legacy code, schemas and lineage, the discovery work delivered an estimated 90% reduction in analysis time against a conventional manual-migration approach — compressing thousands of hours of analyst effort into a fraction of the time and positioning the client to accelerate its broader analytics and AI roadmap on Google Cloud.

“Enterprise data modernization projects have traditionally involved significant time and cost associated with analysis and planning. NowUnlock is designed to accelerate project timelines and improve economics for enterprise clients. This engagement reflects our view that AI-assisted delivery can change how enterprises approach modernization, and that NowVertical is building the capability to support clients at scale,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, Chief Executive Officer of NowVertical.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services, the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company’s AI-infused first-party and third-party technologies. The Company's scalable AI-infused delivery model enables the business to efficiently deliver data, analytics and AI solutions and services across industries and geographies.

For further details about NowVertical, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber, CDO

IR@nowvertical.com

+1(647)947-0223

Investor Relations:

Bristol Capital Ltd.

Stefan Eftychiou

stefan@bristolir.com

+1(905)326-1888 x60

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events, including statements regarding client revenue, opportunities to capitalize on strategic accounts, the Company’s ability to grow its revenue and the potential benefits of the Strategic Accounts Program. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company’s expected revenue growth as a result of its partnership with Google, the Company’s expectations of expanding its portfolio of Strategic Accounts, the continued success and expected benefits of the Company’s partnership with Google, the Company’s expected revenue from CGP services generated from its partnership with Google, and any statements regarding the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the data analytics and artificial intelligence sectors in general; regulatory and legislative changes; inability to obtain any requisite future financing on suitable terms; any inability to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the Company’s partnership with Google; that market competition may affect the business, results and financial condition of the Company and other risk factors identified in documents filed by the Company under its profile at www.sedarplus.com, including the Company’s managements discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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1 The Company's scalable AI-infused delivery model, which supports a Company-level gross margin target range of 48–52%, enables the business to efficiently deliver data, analytics and AI solutions and services across industries and geographies.