NowVertical Appoints Andre Garber as Interim CEO of the Company

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) ("NowVertical" or the "Company"), a data and AI solutions and services provider, today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has appointed Andre Garber, the Company’s Chief Development Officer as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

To support a new and exciting phase of growth underpinned by NowVertical’s deliberate positioning and bolstered by industry tailwinds, the Board, led by Chair Elaine Kunda, has commenced a search for a permanent CEO. The Board anticipates that the Company’s next permanent leader will have experience and expertise in leading enterprise data and AI transformation conversations, while continuing to scale a global multi-geography services business profitably, and drive both M&A integration and organic growth.

Mr. Garber as a co-founder of the business and its CDO, has played an important stewardship role during times of transition at the Company. He will be supported in his role by NowVertical’s strong and experienced senior leadership team, including market leaders Santiago Trógolo, EVP LATAM and Shailesh Mallya, EVP Solutions & Services, as well as Pankaj Ghag, EVP Program Delivery and Operations.

“In a dynamic and ever-evolving business environment, the Board has maintained a well-established track record of ensuring NowVertical has the right leaders in place to support the growth of business,” said Elaine Kunda, Board Chair. “We are grateful to Andre for his continued stewardship while we transition to new leadership at an exciting time in our history as a company.”

“Our customers, employees and shareholders can rest assured that our team remains laser focused on executing on the exciting opportunity set in front of us,” said Andre Garber, Interim CEO. “Our business remains strong and we continue to announce the achievement of new milestones. We remain well positioned to continue to execute on strong and growing demand for AI-infused solutions and delivery.”

NowVertical also announced that the Company’s former CEO Sandeep Mendiratta has concluded his tenure as CEO.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services, the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-infused first-party and third-party technologies. The Company's scalable AI-infused delivery model enables the business to efficiently deliver data, analytics and AI solutions and services across industries and geographies.

For further details about NowVertical, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber, Interim CEO

IR@nowvertical.com

+1(647)947-0223

Investor Relations:

Bristol Capital Ltd.

Stefan Eftychiou

stefan@bristolir.com

+1(905)326-1888 x60

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements regarding opportunities available to the Company, client revenue opportunities, opportunities to capitalize on strategic accounts, the Company's ability to grow its revenue and the potential benefits and the ability of the Company to identify a full time CEO. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company's expected revenue growth, the continued success and expected benefits of the Company's current positioning, the Company's expected revenue, the Company’s search for a full time CEO, and any statements regarding the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the data analytics and artificial intelligence sectors in general; regulatory and legislative changes; inability to obtain any requisite future financing on suitable terms; any inability to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the Company's partnership with Google; that market competition may affect the business, results and financial condition of the Company and other risk factors identified in documents filed by the Company under its profile at www.sedarplus.com, including the Company's managements discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.