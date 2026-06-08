HUHUTECH Enters Semiconductor Equipment Market with In-House Developed HB-800 Vacuum Furnace

Marks HUHUTECH’s Evolution from Facility Engineering Firm to Integrated Solutions Provider

WUXI, China, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUHU) (“HUHUTECH” or the “Company”), a global provider of high-purity process systems and factory facility management and monitoring solutions for semiconductor manufacturers and industrial clients, today announced that its subsidiary, Jiangsu HUHU Electromechanical Technology Co., Ltd., has completed the fully independent development and technology finalization of the HB-800, a high-end vacuum furnace designed for MOCVD (Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition) susceptor cleaning and precision heat treatment applications. The milestone marks HUHUTECH’s evolution from a facility engineering and services provider to an integrated solutions provider with proprietary in-house equipment, broadening its role with semiconductor and advanced-manufacturing customers.

This integrated "engineering support, proprietary equipment, and equipment retrofit" platform deepens the Company's relationships with high-end manufacturing customers and positions HUHUTECH to participate in the growing trend toward domestic substitution of precision equipment in its core markets.

“The HB-800 is a significantmilestone for HUHUTECH, representing our first fully self-developed high-end precision equipment platform and the foundation of a new growth engine beyond our engineering-services roots,” said Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH. “By combining our facility engineering heritage with proprietary equipment and retrofit capabilities, we are deepening our position across the semiconductor manufacturing value chain and opening a new, higher-value avenue for long-term growth.”

The HB-800 is designed to serve five end-markets: semiconductors, photovoltaics, third-generation semiconductor materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), aerospace precision manufacturing, and medical precision components. The furnace targets recurring-demand applications, including precision heat treatment, MOCVD susceptor and carrier-tray cleaning, and upgrades to customers’ existing installed equipment.

Based on internal testing benchmarked against conventional equipment, HUHUTECH expects the HB-800 to deliver higher resource recovery rates, lower energy consumption, longer maintenance interval cycles, and stable mass-production performance, which the Company believes may help customers reduce raw material, electricity, and maintenance costs. The Company intends to pursue a dual commercial model of new equipment sales alongside upgrade-and-retrofit services for existing installed equipment, which it believes may offer a differentiated, lower-cost path for customers to modernize aging equipment.

The HB-800 has completed design finalization and verification testing and is ready for commercial deployment. Drawing on its existing customer relationships, HUHUTECH is engaged in business development discussions and currently expects to sign its first equipment order during the third quarter of 2026. Over the longer term, the Company intends to scale production capability and pursue broader market adoption as it builds out the new equipment business line, which it expects to carry attractive margins relative to its established engineering-services business.

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a global provider of high-purity process systems, factory facility management, and monitoring systems for semiconductor manufacturers and industrial clients worldwide. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, the Company designs and delivers customized high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management and control systems (FMCS) that support critical manufacturing infrastructure across global semiconductor and industrial markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies of the Company regarding the future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based solely on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on April 28, 2026, and the Company’s other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, publicly, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Company Contact

Email: ir@huhutech.com

Website: www.huhutech.com

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations LLC

Phone: +1 (347) 947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Web: www.strategic-ir.com

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