HUHUTECH Annouced Fourth Purchase Order Awarded to U.S. Subsidiary by Its Arizona-Based Semiconductor Customer

Fourth Purchase Order Since September 2025 Reflects Continued Customer Engagement for Fab Safety and Monitoring Systems

WUXI, China, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUHU) (“HUHUTECH” or the “Company”), a professional provider of high-purity process systems and factory facility management and monitoring solutions for semiconductor manufacturers and industrial clients, today announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Aspirational Technology Co. (“HUHU USA”), has been awarded a new purchase order valued at approximately US$620,000 from an U.S. based semiconductor-industry customer located in the Arizona semiconductor corridor. The award is the fourth purchase order HUHU USA has received from this customer since September 2025, continuing a relationship built on consistent, on-time project delivery.

The Company’s relationship with this customer began with HUHU USA’s first U.S. customer enagagement— a US$3.0 million engagement announced in November 2025 that marked the subsidiary’s commercial breakthrough following HUHUTECH’s listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market — and continued with a subsequent purchase order announced on May 28, 2026. Including the current award, the customer’s cumulative purchase orders with HUHU USA total approximately US$4.0 million.

Under the terms of the new purchase order, HUHU USA will provide facility safety and monitoring systems, together with related integration and support services, for the customer’s semiconductor operations in Arizona. The work will be delivered by HUHU USA’s local U.S. engineering and project teams.

“Four orders from the same customer in less than a year is a meaningful validation of our execution capabilities. That validation has been earned through our consistent ability to deliver on time and to specification,” said Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH. “That trust is the most valuable asset we are building in the Arizona semiconductor corridor. As the U.S. semiconductor capital-expenditure cycle accelerates, driven by demande from AI, automotive, and high-performance computing, we intend to continue turning execution into repeat business and to scale our local engineering and delivery capacity alongside our customers.”

The Company attributes the customer’s repeat purchase orders to HUHU USA’s localized U.S. operations, including its established management system, engineering team, and local service network in Arizona — together with experienced project personnel whose semiconductor-facility expertise help reduces installation errors and rework, a customer-first approach throughout execution, and the global track record HUHUTECH has built across its international markets.

As U.S. capital expenditure in advanced-node semiconductor manufacturing continues to grow, HUHU USA expects to continue expanding its team and delivery capacity to support additional capacity-expansion phases and follow-on opportunities with this customer and other prospective customers in the Arizona semiconductor corridor, in line with HUHUTECH’s “Global 2026” strategic initiative.

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a global provider of high-purity process systems, factory facility management, and monitoring systems for semiconductor manufacturers and industrial clients worldwide. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, the Company designs and delivers customized high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management and control systems (FMCS) that support critical manufacturing infrastructure across global semiconductor and industrial markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies of the Company regarding the future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based solely on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on April 28, 2026, and the Company’s other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, publicly, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Company Contact

Email: ir@huhutech.com

Website: www.huhutech.com

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations LLC

Phone: +1 (347) 947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Web: www.strategic-ir.com

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