HUHUTECH Begins Construction on Fourth Arizona Semiconductor Facility Project as First Three Projects Remain on Track for Completion Before Year-End 2026

WUXI, China, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUHU) (“HUHUTECH” or the “Company”), a professional provider of high-purity process systems and factory facility management and monitoring solutions for semiconductor manufacturers and industrial clients, today announced that construction has commenced on the fourth semiconductor engineering project awarded by its Arizona-based semiconductor customer. The first three projects in the Company’s approximately US$4.0 million Arizona project portfolio remain on schedule, with all three expected to be completed before the end of 2026.

The four purchase orders, awarded by the same customer beginning with an initial US$3.0 million contract in November 2025 and followed by additional awards in May and July 2026, support the customer’s ongoing manufacturing capacity expansion. Each successive order has been placed while prior projects were actively underway, extending a working relationship that now spans multiple concurrent project sites.

Execution Update

● Projects 1, 2, and 3 are progressing on schedule, with all three expected to be completed before year-end 2026.



● Project 4 entered the construction phase last week, following the purchase order announced in July 2026.

Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH, commented: “Four purchase orders from one customer in under a year tells you how the relationship is developing, each award came while we were actively executing the prior projects, which means our work on the ground is earning the next order. With the first three projects tracking to completion before year-end and construction now underway on the fourth, our teams are proving we can deliver U.S. projects on U.S. timelines while collecting receivables in roughly 30 days. That execution record is the foundation for expanding our presence in the North American semiconductor market.”

Arizona has become one of the most active regions in the United States for investment in advanced semiconductor manufacturing, sustaining demand for the specialized facility systems and engineering services HUHUTECH provides. The Company intends to build on its execution record with its current customers to pursue additional opportunities supporting semiconductor manufacturing facilities across North America.

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of high-purity process systems, factory facility management, and monitoring systems for semiconductor manufacturers and industrial clients worldwide. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, the Company designs and delivers customized high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management and control systems (FMCS) that support critical manufacturing infrastructure across global semiconductor and industrial markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies of the Company regarding the future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based solely on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on April 28, 2026, and the Company’s other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, publicly, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Company Contact

Email: ir@huhutech.com

Website: www.huhutech.com

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations LLC

Phone: +1 (347) 947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Web: www.strategic-ir.com

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