FDH Aero Enters Next Phase of Growth Through Partnership with Bain Capital and Audax Private Equity

COMMERCE, Calif., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero (“FDH” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to receive a majority investment from Bain Capital Private Equity. Audax Private Equity, FDH’s majority shareholder since 2017, is expected to remain a significant investor in the Company.

The partnership will support FDH’s next phase of growth with continued investment in the Company’s capabilities, service model, and global reach, through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. FDH will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Ian Walsh and the current management team.

FDH Aero is a trusted partner that helps simplify an increasingly complex supply chain for aerospace and defense companies. FDH specializes in hardware, electrical products, and consumables & expendables for OEM and aftermarket customers. With over 60 years of experience, FDH’s service-first mindset, reliability, and availability of inventory stock have earned it a reputation as a leader in aerospace and defense logistics. FDH supports customers through a global platform with more than 1,500 employees across 15 countries.



“This partnership marks an important and planned milestone in our growth plans and reflects the strength of our people, our business, and the opportunities ahead to create value for our customers and stakeholders,” said Mr. Walsh. “With Bain Capital’s deep operational and strategic experience, together with the continued support of Audax, we are well positioned to continue investing for future growth. Together, we remain focused on putting customers first and strengthening our position as a trusted global supply chain solutions partner.”

Since Audax Private Equity’s initial investment in 2017, FDH has expanded operations across five continents, completed 12 acquisitions that broadened its product offering and extended its commercial reach, and grown revenue significantly. Bain Capital’s investment enables FDH to further accelerate that growth.

“Since our initial investment nine years ago, FDH Aero has established itself as an integral supply chain partner to the global aerospace sector,” said Audax Private Equity Partner David Wong. “We are proud of FDH's leadership team and 1,500 employees worldwide for their stewardship and look forward to working with Bain Capital through this next chapter of FDH's growth.”

Over more than 40 years of investing in the industrial and aerospace sectors, Bain Capital has developed significant experience helping businesses grow while providing valuable services to complex, mission-critical supply chains.

“FDH has built an exceptional platform in aerospace and defense logistics, distinguished by deep customer relationships, a service-first culture, and a level of execution that gives us tremendous confidence in the business,” said Stephen Thomas, a Partner at Bain Capital.

“We are excited to partner with Ian and the full FDH team,” added Ajay Kumar, a Partner at Bain Capital. “Together, we plan to continue investing in the company’s capabilities and inventory availability to further strengthen its customer-centric growth strategy.”

The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, and BMO Capital Markets served as financial advisors to Bain Capital and provided committed debt financing for the transaction.

William Blair & Company, LLC served as financial advisor to FDH and Audax Private Equity in connection with the transaction.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, licensed products, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named the Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2025 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

About Bain Capital

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital is one of the world’s leading private investment firms. We create lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. As a private partnership, we lead with conviction and a collaborative culture that enables us to innovate, unlock opportunity, and deliver strong outcomes. Our global platform invests across Private Equity, Growth & Venture, Capital Solutions, Credit & Capital Markets, and Real Assets. Across these focus areas, we bring deep sector expertise and broad capabilities. We have 24 offices on four continents, more than 1,850 employees, and approximately $225 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit www.baincapital.com. Follow @BainCapital on LinkedIn and X.

About Audax Private Equity:

Headquartered in Boston, with offices in San Francisco, New York, London and Hong Kong, Audax Private Equity is a leading private equity platform focused on investing across the North American middle market. Our objective is to accelerate value creation through our Buy & Build strategy and the Audax Value Agenda™, a holistic framework that seeks to create, enable, and protect value across every stage of the investment lifecycle. As of January 2026, Audax Private Equity had approximately $19.5 billion of assets under management and, since its formation in 1999, has invested in more than 180 platforms and more than 1,500 add-on acquisitions. For more information, visit www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:



For FDH Aero:

Heather Rosenow

Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

For Bain Capital:

NAPress@baincapital.com

For Audax:

Media (Audax):

Gasthalter & Co.

(212) 257-4170

audaxprivateequity@gasthalter.com

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