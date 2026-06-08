T3 Defense Announces Attendance at Eurosatory 2026 Defense and Security Conference

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) (“T3 Defense” or the “Company”), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses, today announced that its participation at Eurosatory – Protect Your Future, the world's leading international land and air-land defense and security exhibition, taking place June 15–19, 2026, at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, Paris, France.

Representatives from T3 Defense will be on the ground across the five-day event, engaging with defense ministries, procurement officials, industry partners, and technology innovators from more than 150 countries. T3 Defense representatives will be available to discuss the Company's portfolio of subsidiaries, including Tiltan, Rimon, Nimbus Drones, ITS, and Positech. The Company’s presence at Eurosatory reflects its continued focus on identifying and deepening relationships at the critical intersections of the global defense industrial base, spanning autonomous systems and UAVs, counter-drone capabilities, AI-driven defense software, and advanced manufacturing. As one of the defense sector's premier forums for high-level dialogue and live capability demonstrations, Eurosatory provides a natural platform for T3 Defense to advance its strategic partnerships and explore acquisition opportunities aligned with its growth model.

Those interested in connecting with T3 Defense at Eurosatory may send an email to lena.cati@theequitygroup.com to schedule a meeting.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. The Company focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often operating in capacity- and resource-constrained, specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projected revenue, backlog conversion expectations, anticipated demand for the Company’s products and services, and the expected impact of geopolitical developments on the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the Company’s ability to integrate acquired businesses, retain key customers, manage supply chain constraints, and maintain adequate funding for operations. Readers are encouraged to review the Risk Factors contained in the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risk factors. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

T3 Defense Inc.

575 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10017

contact@t3dfns.com

www.t3dfns.com

Investor Relations

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

+1 (212) 836-9611

Val Ferraro

val.ferraro@theequitygroup.com

+1 (212) 836-9633