America’s Warrior Partnership Strengthens Data-Driven Approach to Serving Veterans Through Approved Evaluation Framework

Augusta, GA, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Warrior Partnership (AWP) today announced the advancement of its data-driven approach to measuring and improving outcomes for veterans, their families, and caregivers through the implementation of a newly approved evaluation framework.

The framework, developed for the AWP Network establishes a structured approach to evaluating service delivery, with a focus on improving efficiency and enhancing quality-of-life outcomes for those served. The Evaluation Engagement Plan and associated data collection tools received scientific approval through a review process conducted in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the CDC Foundation (CDCF), and Safe States Alliance.

The evaluation plan outlines how AWP systematically collects and analyzes data, engages key stakeholders, and identifies opportunities to strengthen program effectiveness. This includes assessing how services are delivered across the AWP Network and identifying ways to streamline processes to better meet the needs of veterans and their families.

“As we continue to expand our impact, it’s critical that we are measuring what matters and using that data to improve how we serve veterans and their families,” said Cheree Tham, Co-Founder and Chief of Programs and Initiatives at AWP. “This evaluation framework strengthens our ability to make informed, data-driven decisions that enhance service delivery, increase efficiency, and ultimately improve quality-of-life outcomes for those we serve.”

As part of this effort, AWP received scientific approval for its Evaluation Engagement Plan and associated data collection tools. This approval reflects that the methodology and approach to evaluation meet established standards for rigor and structure.

AWP’s evaluation framework is designed to:

• Support data-driven decision-making across program operations

• Identify opportunities to improve service delivery and client outcomes

• Provide transparent, credible insights for funders and partners

• Strengthen the organization’s ability to scale impact nationwide Through this work, AWP continues to build a foundation for long-term impact - ensuring that veterans, their families, and caregivers receive the highest quality support possible.

Funding Acknowledgment and Disclaimer

Funding for this work was made possible (in part) by the Safe States Alliance, the Centers for Disease Control Foundation (CDCF), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The views expressed in this publication do not necessarily reflect the official positions or policies of Safe States, CDCF, or CDC, nor does the mention of organizations imply endorsement by Safe States or the U.S. Government.

About America’s Warrior Partnership

America’s Warrior Partnership is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of Empowering Veterans, Empowering Communities, and Improving and Saving Lives. They connect veterans, their families, and caregivers to trusted resources and services through their 4,000+ network of veteran-serving organizations and partners to support every stage of life.