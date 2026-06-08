Fieldguide Launches Field Orchestrator, Marking the Next Phase of Agentic AI in Audit

SAN FRANCISCO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldguide , the leading agentic AI-native platform for audit and advisory, today launched Field Orchestrator at AICPA ENGAGE 2026. Field Orchestrator is purpose-built for audit and advisory to plan and execute end-to-end engagements.

As its first use case as a long-horizon agent, Field Orchestrator can perform end-to-end substantive testing. The release marks a shift in how AI is deployed in audit; unlike single-task agents, Field Orchestrator sustains reasoning and action across the full arc of an engagement, coordinating multi-agent workflows with continuous practitioner oversight.

Alongside Field Orchestrator, Fieldguide also introduced Field Board , a Kanban-style project management view, and the Agent Review Experience, a workspace for reviewing agent-tested outputs. Together, the releases deepen how practitioners work alongside Field Agents, streamlining how they direct agents through an engagement and review their output.

"Testing isn't a series of independent tasks. It's a continuous reasoning chain, and managing it is what most AI in audit gets wrong," said Jin Chang, CEO and Co-Founder of Fieldguide. "Field Orchestrator coordinates the work through one conversation, moving from AI that runs at discrete task level to AI that runs an entire engagement, and Field Board makes every action from both humans and agents visible.”

To meet the moment, Field Orchestrator takes a different approach to testing, treating it as a continuous workflow across population analysis, sample selection, evidence collection, extraction, testing, and workpaper generation. Auditors interact with Field Orchestrator through a conversational interface inside the audit program. It reads the engagement context, generates a multi-step plan they can review and approve, and delegates execution across Fieldguide's AI agents, intelligently pausing for human reviews.

Field Board solves a problem that has grown with agent adoption: as practitioner output increases, project management becomes a significant bottleneck. It organizes every control and deliverable into a visual Kanban lifecycle that gives managers and partners engagement-level visibility in seconds and shows preparers and staff a clear "what's next" view. This real-time visibility allows practitioners and agents to efficiently work together throughout the engagement.

The Agent Review Experience addresses the other side of agent scale: the challenge of applying rigorous human oversight as agents do more of the execution work. It consolidates every agent-tested control into a single workspace for reviewers to validate evidence and sign off, producing faster review cycles and cleaner exports for the engagement file.

The Fieldguide team is showcasing these step-change agentic AI capabilities at AICPA ENGAGE 2026 this week at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 8-11. For more information or to request a demo, visit fieldguide.io .

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is the leading AI-native platform transforming how audit, advisory, and assurance work gets done. Purpose-built for regulated environments, Fieldguide brings professionals and agentic AI together to modernize engagement delivery from planning through close, enabling audit and advisory practitioners to deliver higher-quality work, strengthen client experiences, and unlock growth for the decade ahead. The first audit and advisory platform to earn AIUC-1 certification for agentic AI and ISO 42001 certified, Fieldguide is committed to the highest standards of AI governance, security, and trust.

Fieldguide is also the recipient of multiple Accounting Today Top New Products Awards as well as a five-time winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award.

Fieldguide is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Bessemer Venture Partners, 8VC, Thomson Reuters, and other leading investors. Learn more at fieldguide.io .

