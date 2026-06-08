The Creators List launched to Help Brands Connect With Top Creators In Cannes

RESTON, Va., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tubefilter, Comscore, Whaler Group and Gospel Stats today announced the launch of The Creators List, an independent, curated directory of more than 200 of the world’s top creators expected to attend the Cannes Lions festival later this month.

The Creators List features a selection of creators across entertainment, lifestyle, sports, culture, business and digital media. Developed as a practical resource for brands, agencies, platforms and media, it's designed to help the industry better understand which creators will be on the ground in Cannes, how they are building audiences, and how brands can connect with them during one of the advertising industry’s top global gatherings.

The launch comes as the creator economy’s role in today’s media mix is supported by modern measurement and audience intelligence from Comscore to help buyers evaluate their investments alongside traditional advertising spends. Comscore will also partner with Tubefilter for a Creator TV Roundtable in Cannes on June 23 to move the discussion beyond attention to how brands can make informed decisions about where to place their time, attention and budgets with highly engaged creator communities that show up consistently.

“Cannes has become one of the most important opportunities for brands and creators to meet and The Creators List helps complete the connection,” said Drew Baldwin, CEO at Tubefilter and Managing Partner at Gospel Stats. “The Creators List gives brands, agencies and media a curated view of the creators shaping the conversation at Cannes, and a more practical way to turn interest in the creator economy into real connections.”

“Creators are now a core part of how brands reach and engage audiences, but the industry is asking for more clarity, context and measurement around those partnerships,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer at Comscore. “The Creators List helps fast track those conversations and creates a foundation for smarter, more actionable collaboration.”

Neil Waller, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Whalar Group said: "This list celebrates the individuals showing up at Cannes not just as attendees, but as business leaders, storytellers, and cultural architects. At Whalar Group, Creators are at the heart of everything we do, and we’re proud to help spotlight the talent driving the future of our industry.”

The list will continue to be updated as Cannes approaches and as additional creators are confirmed. The Creators List is available at https://thecreatorslist.com/

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About Tubefilter

Tubefilter has been the voice of authority in the creator economy for nearly two decades. Since 2007, we've held the industry accountable while championing creators, becoming an invaluable daily resource for established professionals, aspiring influencers, and everyone in between. www.tubefilter.com

About Whalar Group:

Whalar Group is a global Creator company on a mission to liberate the creative voice. Our proximity, understanding, and trust of Creators evolved into a first-of-its-kind Creator ecosystem that includes the leading independent Creator and social agency, a 360° Creator talent management company, a first-of-its-kind IRL campus for Creators and teams, an operating system for managing digital talent, a venture studio, a ground-breaking gaming studio, and an education and consultancy hub. With a team of 400+ people around the world, we bring brands and businesses into value-driven, Creator-led communities. Whalar Group melds entrepreneurship, technology, and creativity to unlock limitless possibilities. For more information, visit: www.whalargroup.com.

About Gospel Stats

Gospel Stats is the most comprehensive and trusted source for YouTube sponsorship intelligence. The platform leverages proprietary technology to track tens of millions of creators and billions of videos to uncover brand deals and reveal who's spending, where, and with what impact. We empower agencies to make sharper decisions, brands to outmaneuver the competition, and the entire ecosystem to thrive through unmatched transparency and insight. www.gospelstats.com

Media Contact:

Marie Scoutas

press@comscore.com