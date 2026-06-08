Healthcare Financial Management Association recognizes Dennis Dahlen for contributions to healthcare

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) presented its highest achievement award, the Richard L. Clarke Board of Directors Award, to Mayo Clinic CFO Dennis Dahlen during HFMA’s annual conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

As CFO of Mayo Clinic, Dahlen has helped lead innovative approaches to financial stewardship that support high-quality, patient-centered care while addressing the growing challenges of affordability, access and long-term sustainability across the healthcare system.

Throughout his career, Dahlen has championed the role of financial leadership in improving healthcare delivery and strengthening organizational resilience. Through his involvement with HFMA, he has helped elevate the profession and foster collaboration among healthcare leaders nationwide. His thoughtful leadership and national influence have made him a trusted voice among healthcare CFOs and policymakers.

“Dennis embodies the vision, integrity and leadership that define the Richard L. Clarke Board of Directors Award,” said HFMA President and CEO C. Ann Jordan, J.D. “His commitment to advancing financially sustainable, patient-centered healthcare has had a profound impact on the industry. Dennis has consistently demonstrated how strong financial leadership can help healthcare organizations navigate complexity while remaining focused on delivering exceptional care to patients and communities. Congratulations to Dennis for this well-deserved honor.”

After receiving the award, Dahlen emphasized the importance of collaboration and mission-driven leadership across healthcare.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from HFMA,” he said. “The challenges facing healthcare today require all of us — providers, finance leaders, policymakers and industry partners — to work together to create a more sustainable and accessible healthcare system. I have been fortunate to work alongside extraordinary colleagues at Mayo Clinic and throughout the healthcare finance community who share a commitment to improving care for patients.”

Dahlen oversees Mayo Clinic’s financial operations and long-term financial strategy in support of its integrated clinical practice, education and research mission. Under his leadership, Mayo Clinic has continued to invest in innovation, digital transformation and strategic initiatives designed to improve patient care and organizational sustainability.

Prior to joining Mayo Clinic, Dahlen held leadership roles in healthcare finance, building extensive expertise in financial strategy, operational improvement and healthcare transformation.

Established in 1964, HFMA’s Richard L. Clarke Board of Directors Award recognizes individuals who make significant, positive contributions to the profession of healthcare finance or the financing of healthcare services.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 145,000 members to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison bdennison@hfma.org