Bynder Launches Global AI Innovation Challenge and Hackathon to Accelerate Enterprise AI Development

AMSTERDAM, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bynder , a global leader in AI-powered enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM), is kicking off its third annual company-wide AI innovation challenge, bringing together employees and partners across product, engineering, legal, marketing, support and operations to rapidly prototype new AI-powered tools, workflows and customer experiences.

Supported by headline sponsor Anthropic, as well as sponsors Snowflake, Levi9, and ENDGAME, this year’s event reflects how organizations are moving beyond AI experimentation and toward enterprise-wide AI integration, with teams tasked with developing solutions that shape the future of Bynder’s AI-powered DAM platform and internal operations.

Anchored by the theme “From Prompt to Product: Think. Prompt. Deploy.,” the event is entirely focused on advancing AI-powered ideas and accelerating concepts from experimentation to production.

Taking place June 9-11 across Bynder’s offices worldwide, the event is a flagship initiative alongside Bynder AI Labs , the company’s innovation program focused on rapidly testing emerging technologies and identifying new opportunities to deliver value to enterprise customers. To date, Bynder AI Labs has helped influence and build the development of more than 15 AI-powered capabilities across the platform.

Peter-Paul Houtman, Chief Technology Officer at Bynder said: "Our annual hackathon has become one of the highlights of the Bynder calendar - a moment where the energy across the company is genuinely electric. What makes it so special is that the excitement doesn't just stay in the room - past editions have produced real, tangible innovations that have found their way into our platform and the way we work every day. This year, with AI at the center of everything we're building, the stakes and the ambition are higher than ever. It's a powerful reflection of who Bynder is - a company that doesn't just talk about innovation, but lives it.”

Hackathons like this are a powerful catalyst for AI adoption, helping teams turn curiosity into capability and ideas into real business outcomes. The event is not only an opportunity to see what teams build and the impact they create, but also a reflection of the strong partnerships Bynder has to enhance innovation.

Participants will compete for awards, including Best Overall, Most Creative Solution, Best AI Craft, Byndies’ Choice, and AI Judge’s Pick, with winning concepts evaluated for future integration into Bynder’s products and internal operations.

As part of Project Levante, Bynder’s broader Product and Engineering transformation initiative, the event represents another step in the company’s effort to embed AI across how teams think, build, and ship. Bynder continues to explore how AI-powered collaboration can accelerate innovation and create greater value for customers.

For more information on Bynder’s Digital Asset Management platform, visit: https://www.bynder.com/.

Contact:

Max Borges Agency for Bynder

bynder@maxborgesagency.com