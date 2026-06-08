Scouting America Welcomes Go RVing as Proud Partner and Official RV Sponsor of the 2026 National Jamboree

IRVING, TX, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America today announced a new partnership with Go RVing, naming the organization a Proud Partner and the Official RV Partner of the 2026 National Jamboree. The Jamboree will take place July 22–30, 2026, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia.

As Scouting America and Go RVing launch this partnership during National Great Outdoors Month in June, the collaboration highlights a shared mission to inspire more families and young people to explore the outdoors, embrace adventure, and build lifelong connections through meaningful outdoor experiences.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to outdoor adventure, exploration, and skill-building experiences for young people and volunteers. Through this collaboration, Go RVing will help deliver an enhanced educational experience by providing tailored resources that introduce Scouts to RV travel and outdoor exploration. These resources will support programming aligned with the Exploration Merit Badge, reinforcing key concepts such as discovery, preparedness, and responsible outdoor engagement.

“Partnering with Go RVing brings a new dimension to how Scouts experience the outdoors,” said Roger Krone, president and CEO at Scouting America. “This collaboration enhances our ability to provide meaningful, hands-on learning opportunities that inspire a lifelong love of exploration.”

As part of its presence at the 2026 National Jamboree, Go RVing will host an interactive activation in the Merchant’s Marketplace. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with RV lifestyle experiences, learn about travel possibilities, and receive custom patches from a totem pole patch set created exclusively for the event.

In addition, Go RVing will support one of the Jamboree’s signature moments, the Americana Extravaganza Fireworks Display, on July 26, further contributing to the celebration and sense of community that define the event.

“Scouting America and Go RVing share a deep belief in the power of the outdoors and the role exploration plays in shaping confident, capable, and curious individuals of all ages,” said Jeremy Greene, Vice President of Marketing for Go RVing. “Through our partnership with the National Jamboree and our sponsorship of the Exploration Merit Badge, Go RVing is excited to introduce Scouts and their families to RVing as a gateway to new adventures. RVs make it easier to explore more places, spend more time together outside, and discover new interests and destinations just beyond your door.”

The National Jamboree is Scouting America’s premier national event, bringing together thousands of Scouts, volunteers, and leaders from across the country for a week of adventure, learning, and camaraderie.

For more information about the 2026 National Jamboree, visit https://jamboree.scouting.org/.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®”

Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently nearly one million youth are served by over 475,000 adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

About Go RVing:

Go RVing is the voice of the RV lifestyle, inspiring people to travel with comfort, flexibility, and freedom. Through storytelling, Go RVing shows how RV travel brings people closer to what matters – time in nature, connection with others, and the ability to explore on their own terms and in their own space. For more information visit www.GoRVing.com.

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