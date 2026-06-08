Robotaxi Market size worth $45.7 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global robotaxi market, by value, is estimated to be USD 0.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 45.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 91.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Robotaxi Industry Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2018-2030

2018-2030 2023 Market Size: USD 0.4 billion

USD 0.4 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 45.7 billion

USD 45.7 billion CAGR (2023–2030): 91.8%

Key Findings of the Study:

Driver: Robotaxis to reduce operating costs and increase profit margins for ridesharing companies

Opportunity: Robotic assistance in goods delivery.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

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Robotaxi Market Growth:

The growth of robotaxi in the future is expected to be driven by several key factors. Robotaxi platforms are being created based on technological developments in autonomous vehicle technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and sensor capabilities.

The cost reductions provided by robotaxis when compared to conventional taxi services or private automobile ownership, as well as the expansion of ride-sharing and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) trends, are encouraging customer adoption. The need for robotaxis is also being fueled by the growing emphasis on sustainability, the requirement for effective urban transit, and increased safety as a result of the abolition of human mistake. This market is expanding because of regulatory backing, partnerships, and shifting views toward autonomous vehicles.

Economic Drivers and Fleet Utilization Dynamics

Robotaxis substantially reduce operating expenses (OPEX) and maximize profit margins for ride-hailing networks—such as Uber, Lyft, and DiDi (Beijing Xiaoju Technology)—by permanently eliminating human driver labor costs, historically the industry's largest financial overhead. Free from legal driver shift constraints and human biological limitations, autonomous vehicle (AV) fleets leverage advanced battery technology and automated charging infrastructure to maintain continuous 24/7 operational readiness. This shift from variable driver-dependent labor to highly scalable fixed-asset utilization exponentially increases daily ride throughput per vehicle, optimizing fleet efficiency, lowering the cost-per-mile baseline, and fundamentally improving the long-term profitability matrix of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) ecosystems.

Corporate Capital Structures and Competitive Landscape

The competitive ecosystem is defined by deep capital injection and strategic cross-industry alliances where early-stage AV developers rely heavily on backing from major automotive manufacturers, tech giants, and ride-sharing networks. Market pioneers like Waymo, Baidu, and AutoX have successfully established active public commercial deployments, setting early benchmarks while facing intense competition from heavily capitalized players including Cruise, Pony.ai, and Mobileye (supported by investors like Ford, Toyota, and historical joint ventures). Massive capital allocation strategies—such as Volkswagen's $2.33 billion localization investment in Horizon Robotics to anchor its Chinese autonomous software pipeline—illustrate how aggressive corporate funding, high-stakes technology integration, and intense platform competition are collectively driving global robotaxi market scaling.

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Robotic assistance in goods delivery

Increased technological advancements and related AI applications for autonomous vehicles are expected to help create an increasing number of supporting services. Robotic assistance could also be used for delivery, picking up supplies, and other routine tasks by small businesses. The utilization of these services for autonomous cars and robotaxis is expected to be one of the key attractions for consumers to accept their services. For instance, Nuro, Inc. is one of the companies offering autonomous vehicles which can be used for the delivery of goods. The company has also received approval from NHTSA. Amazon used such autonomous vehicles for its deliveries as it acquired the autonomous vehicle company, Zoox in June 2020. In May 2022, following a partnership announced in late 2021, Motional, Inc. began end-to-end food deliveries for Uber Eats in Southern California using its autonomous IONIQ 5 robotaxi EVs. The pilot program marks the first autonomous deliveries for Motional’s robotaxis and the first autonomous vehicles used on the Uber Eats network.

Top Companies in Robotaxi Market:

Waymo LLC (US)

Baidu, Inc. (China)

Beijing Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Cruise LLC (US)

EasyMile (France)



The Asia-Pacific region—encompassing developed nations like Japan and emerging economies like China and India—represents the world's largest automotive market. Within this region, China is a primary driver of the robotaxi industry due to several compounding factors: