McCormick Place Becomes First Facility to Earn ISSA CIMS Sustainability Cleaning Certification

CHICAGO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McCormick Place, the largest convention center in North America, has become the first facility to achieve Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) Green Building + Sustainability Certification with Honors from ISSA, The Association for Cleaning and Facility Solutions, marking a major milestone for sustainability leadership in the meetings and events industry.

The designation recognizes McCormick Place’s commitment to measurable, third-party-verified sustainable cleaning and facility management practices, including environmental stewardship, sustainable operations, and continuous improvement. CIMS Sustainability Certification provides an independent framework that validates how organizations manage sustainable cleaning operations across people, processes, and performance, while meeting the five core pillars of the CIMS standard—Quality Systems; Service Delivery; Human Resources; Health, Safety and Environmental Stewardship; and Management Commitment—plus CIMS-Green Building (GB) criteria for green cleaning practices.

"Earning CIMS Sustainability Certification demonstrates that MPEA | McCormick Place prioritizes sustainable cleaning and facility management practices and reflects our deep responsibility not only to our clients and partners, but to the broader industry,” said Larita Clark, Chief Executive Officer at MPEA. “As the first facility team to achieve this certification, McCormick Place is proud to help set the standard for what responsible, accountable, and sustainable cleaning practices look like at scale."

Unlike self-reported claims, CIMS Sustainability Certification is independently audited, providing confidence to visitors, exhibitors, event organizers, and stakeholders that sustainable and effective cleaning and facility management practices are backed up by credible systems and documented results.

“McCormick Place’s achievement represents a defining moment for the meetings and events industry,” said ISSA Executive Director Kim Althoff. “As the first facility team to earn CIMS Sustainability Certification, McCormick Place demonstrates that sustainable cleaning and facility management is built on verified practices—not promises—and a model that other facilities can follow.”

As expectations for sustainability and healthy indoor environments continue to increase, major venues and facilities are looking for ways to demonstrate accountability, transparency, and performance. CIMS Sustainability Certification provides organizations with a trusted framework to document progress, support reporting requirements, and signal leadership to clients and partners.

“This achievement would not have been possible without our strong collaboration with the Aramark team,” said Cullyn Doerfler, Senior Sustainability Manager at McCormick Place. “This certification reflects our campus-wide commitment to sustainability, from implementing green cleaning practices and environmentally responsible products to prioritizing the health, safety, and well-being of both frontline staff and campus visitors.”

“The Aramark/Globetrotters team was proud to be part of this process,” said Daniel Martinez, Aramark District Manager. “Our training programs, rigorous safety protocols, and meticulous chemical and equipment tracking reflect industry-leading best practices. We were honored to work closely with the accreditors, showcasing the procedures that help ensure an environmentally responsible campus environment.”

“ISSA has hosted our ISSA Show North America Show at McCormick Place and experienced firsthand their commitment to best practices, sustainability, operational excellence, and accountability” Althoff added. “This certification reinforces the role of CIMS as a credible standard for organizations serious about sustainable cleaning and facilities management. ISSA is excited to be bringing the ISSA Show North America back to McCormick Place in 2028.”

For more information about CIMS Sustainability Certification, visit https://cims.issa.com/cims-sustainability.

About ISSA

ISSA is The Association for the Cleaning and Facility Solutions, representing more than 11,000 member organizations and professionals worldwide—including manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, distributors building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associate service members. The association is committed to elevating the built environment by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Toronto, Canada; Sydney, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About McCormick Place

McCormick Place is the premier convention facility in North America. Located minutes from downtown Chicago, the venue welcomes approximately 3 million visitors each year and hosts some of the world’s largest and most attended conventions, meetings and trade shows. Designed as one of the first purpose-built convention centers in the United States, the McCormick Place campus includes the North Building, South Building, East Building (Lakeside Center), West Building and the 10,000-seat Wintrust Arena. For more information, visit mccormickplace.com.

About the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority

The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA) owns and operates McCormick Place, the largest exhibition and meeting facility in North America; Wintrust Arena; and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place and Marriott Marquis Chicago hotels. Together, the North, South and West buildings and Lakeside Center offer 2.6 million square feet of exhibition space. Located along Chicago’s lakefront, McCormick Place features 173 meeting rooms, the 4,249-seat Arie Crown Theater and one of the largest ballrooms in the world.

Media Contacts:

ISSA: John Nothdurft, johnn@issa.com

McCormick Place: Brittany Robbins, brobbins@mccormickplace.com