Farm Progress Show 2026 unveils major innovations

New Agronomy Zone, premium ticket packages and Drone Zone spotlight expanded offerings for attendees

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Agronomy Zone: Expanded partnership with Ag PhD and the Hefty Brothers brings research-grade crop plots and live field demonstrations with daily expert-led tours.

Expanded partnership with Ag PhD and the Hefty Brothers brings research-grade crop plots and live field demonstrations with daily expert-led tours. Premium Ticket Packages: New $60 package includes admission, a limited-edition hat and a lunch voucher. Available through Aug. 28.

New $60 package includes admission, a limited-edition hat and a lunch voucher. Available through Aug. 28. Drone Zone: Interactive precision agriculture exhibit debuts in Boone with live demonstrations and first-person drone camera views.



BOONE, Iowa, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Farm Progress Show, which drew 161,000 attendees and 548 exhibitors in 2025, returns to Boone, Iowa, Sept. 1-3, 2026, featuring three groundbreaking additions that elevate the farmer experience and spotlight cutting-edge agricultural technology.

Agronomy Zone: Research Meets Real-World Application

The Farm Progress Show 2026 is expanding its partnership with Ag PhD and the Hefty brothers, Brian and Darren, to introduce an Agronomy Zone that delivers research-grade crop plots with side-by-side product comparisons in real growing conditions.

Attendees will have the opportunity to join the Hefty brothers from Ag PhD for daily guided plot tours at 1 p.m., during which they’ll discuss each of the technologies and companies on display. The plots are professionally managed by DM Crop Research Group, Inc. and Dr. Dan Moellenbeck from planting through show time.

"Farmers want to see products perform in actual field conditions before they invest," said Matt Jungmann, senior national events director at Farm Progress. "That's exactly what they'll get — side-by-side product comparisons in real growing conditions, managed to research-grade standards."

Premium Ticket Packages Offer Enhanced Value

For the first time, the Farm Progress Show is introducing a premium ticket package designed to enhance the attendee experience. Priced at $60 plus fees (an $83 value) the package includes:

Single-day event admission

Limited-edition Farm Progress Show hat

Single-use lunch voucher, redeemable at select on-site vendors



Premium packages must be purchased by Aug. 28, 2026, with hats and lunch vouchers available for pickup at the Hospitality Tent, at the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue.

General admission tickets will also be available at a discounted rate of $15 plus fees through Aug. 28, after which full-price admission ($30 plus fees) will apply.

Drone Zone Takes Flight in Boone

Following its successful debut in Decatur, Illinois, in 2025, the interactive Drone Zone makes its first appearance at the Boone location, providing farmers with hands-on education about precision aerial applications.

The Drone Zone features a dedicated 500-by-500-foot demonstration area in which drones will fly above standing or harvested corn, spraying water to simulate real-world applications. Attendees can observe from a tent equipped with a large-screen TV streaming a first-person view from the drone's camera, providing an immersive perspective on drone operations.

"The Drone Zone gives farmers a chance to see drones in action and get their questions answered by the people who know them best," said Rick Wild, senior operations manager for Farm Progress. "Company reps will be on-site at the Drone Zone, and farmers can also visit their main booths for more detailed conversations."

For more Farm Progress Show news, articles and to request media credentials, please visit: https://www.farmprogressshow.com/media/media/

About the Farm Progress Show

The Farm Progress Show, one of the largest outdoor agricultural events in the United States, takes place annually in Decatur, Illinois, and Boone, Iowa, on alternating years. This industry-leading exhibition attracts a wide audience of farmers and professionals from across the world. With hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest farming innovations, equipment and technology, the three-day event features dynamic field demonstrations and comprehensive educational opportunities for the global agricultural community. For more information, visit www.FarmProgressShow.com.

About Farm Progress

As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation's most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business. It serves 80% of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85% of the nation's annual agricultural gross domestic product. Visit our website at www.FarmProgress.com.

Media Contacts:

Matt Jungmann

Sr. Director, National Events

309-371-6117

matt.jungmann@farmprogress.com

Matt Coniglio

Vice President, Sales

717-329-7742

matt.coniglio@farmprogress.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee957049-7f76-4524-9e84-b41305f4a10e